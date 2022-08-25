'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Always Wanted to Be Wife No. 3 in Polygamous Marriage: 'It Seemed Easiest' 

Christine, who has starred on TLC's reality series about her polygamous family since its inception in 2010, exclusively tells PEOPLE: "I really believed in plural marriage and wanted to live it"

By Emily Strohm
Published on August 25, 2022 12:00 PM

Christine Brown never wanted to be someone's one and only. In fact, she wanted a husband that had been married exactly twice.

"I always thought that being the third wife would be the best," Christine, 50, says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. "The first one had all the responsibility of the guy, which is way too much work. Then with the second one, it always seemed like there was a lot of hard times and change, so I'm like, 'No, don't sign me up for that.' Number three just coasts right in the middle. Easy."

Christine got her wish when she wed husband Kody Brown, now 53, in 1994 and moved into the tiny Lovell, Wyoming, home he shared with his two wives at the time Meri and Janelle. A fourth wife, Robyn, would eventually join as well.

"I really believed in plural marriage and wanted to live it," says Christine who stars on Sister Wives, TLC's hit reality series about her polygamous family.

Christine Brown, Sister Wives cast member, is photographed at her home in Murray, Utah o4 Aug. 1, 2022. Kim Raff for PEOPLE
Christine Brown. Kim Raff

But after more than two decades of marriage, she walked away from her Mormon fundamentalist faith and the only life she'd ever known in search of happiness.

"As soon as I had the car loaded up and drove down the street, I felt free," she tells PEOPLE. "It was exciting and new and so scary because I had no idea what to expect, but I remember feeling hope for the first time in a long time because I just got to take my life by my own and go."

SISTER WIVES, Kody Brown (center), surrounded by wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and wife-to-be Robyn Sullivan, (Season 1), 2010-. photo: Bryant Livingston / © TLC / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Kody Brown (center), surrounded by Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown. Bryant Livingston/TLC/Everett

Christine moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, in September 2021 and still lives there with daughter Truely, 12. (The exes are also parents to son Paedon, 24, and daughters Aspyn, 27; Mykelti, 26; Gwendlyn, 20, and Ysabel, 19.)

In November 2021, Christine officially announced her split from Kody on Instagram.

Christine brown's instagram no photo credit https://www.instagram.com/p/CJXISKGBOEu/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Christine Brown's kids. Christine brown/Instagram

Since their split Christine has settled into her new life and launched her solo digital series Cooking with Just Christine for TLC in February (season 2 premieres Sept. 11).

"I'm infinitely stronger than I ever was before. Happier. Oh my gosh, in my soul, I feel so light and easy and powerful," she tells PEOPLE. "I absolutely love it every day."

Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

