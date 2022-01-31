Sister Wives' Christine Brown Says She 'Adores' Being a Grandma: 'So Rewarding'

Christine Brown is loving being a grandparent!

On Instagram Sunday, the Sister Wives star posted a carousel of photos of herself with her granddaughter, Avalon Asa. Brown's daughter, Mykelti Brown Padron, shares baby Avalon with her husband, Antonio "Tony" Padron.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I adore being an Oma," wrote Brown, 49. "It's so rewarding watching your children become incredibly amazing parents and then getting this wonderful bundle of love along with it!"

Alongside the post's caption, she wrote the hashtags "blessed" and "oma."

Mykelti, 25, and Tony, 26, welcomed their firstborn last April. "We are both very happy with our baby and the success of our home delivery," Tony said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

"We were excited [sister wife] Robyn [Brown] could join us via Zoom for the whole labor," he continued. "My wife's the strongest person I know and it shows."

While this is Christine's first biological grandchild, her ex-husband Kody Brown has two other grandchildren, Axel and Evie, from daughter Maddie Brown Brush. Kody, 52, shares Maddie, 26, with his second wife Janelle Brown.

Sister Wives Credit: Christine Brown/INSTAGRAM

On the Brown family's TLC series, Christine said she was "super excited" about Mykelti's pregnancy.

"Her being my biological daughter, maybe you'd think that it would mean something different. But it's not," she continued. "Maddie has two grandkids, Axel and Evie. And Mykelti is having another one of my grandkids, you know. It's super exciting!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Before Sister Wives' season 16 premiere last fall, Christine announced her separation from Kody on Instagram. In addition to Mykelti, the former couple shares son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 26, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she said in a statement. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

RELATED VIDEO: Sister Wives' Christine Brown Splits from Kody Brown After 25 Years: We've 'Grown Apart'

Kody said that Christine's decision to end their decades-long marriage "comes with a great deal of sadness."

"We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

Recently, Christine revealed how she's been making time for herself after the split.