Sister Wives: Christine Brown Admits She Gets 'Super Jealous' of Husband Kody's Other 3 Wives

During Sunday night's season 10 premiere, Kody Brown said there was "angst" in his relationship with wife Christine

The Sister Wives are back.

During Sunday night's season 10 premiere of the TLC series, Kody Brown and his four wives — Christine, Janelle, Meri and Robyn — all got together for the first time in months. Since their move from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona, over a year ago, the family has been split up into four different households, and the physical divide had affected their "culture as a family."

"It's not just that we are geographically different, because I expected geographically different. But what I didn't expect was to feel isolated and feel separate," Christine said in a confessional. "It feels lonely."

Sensing that the family had become "lackluster about our relationships," Janelle organized a lunch, where she had a conversation with Kody and the women about feeling disconnected and asked them why they entered "The Principle."

"The Principle for us is the real term for plural marriage — it's the principle of plural marriage," Janelle explained to cameras. "I mean, it's really a gospel principle for us. So, in our community it's shortened to The Principle. The whole purpose we truly believe of living plural marriage is that you have to learn how to not be selfish."

During the candid discussion, the women all explained why they chose to enter into the unconventional family unit — and Kody dropped a bomb.

"I've thought about this a lot lately, because I've told friends recently that I didn't want to be an advocate of plural marriage anymore," he told his wives. "Because I am more aware now than I ever was before the apparent and obvious unfairness in the relationship."

While Kody felt loved by his wives, he recognized that the feeling wasn't always mutual.

"I know I have all the love I want and you guys sometimes feel like you're pining constantly for me to, you know, give you some," he continued. "Plural marriage, what I know about it, I wonder if I would do it again knowing what I know. Knowing how I think it's hard on all of you."

He added: "I do not like the idea that you guys are in plural marriage with me because you were commanded to. I like the idea that we were in plural marriage together because we were in love and we chose to build a family together."

Although Christine — Kody's third wife — has been with the family patriarch for nearly three decades, she admitted that things had gotten "stressful" in their relationship, explaining that during the few times he would come over to her home during the week, it would "disrupt" her family's schedule.

She also said that when she would see Kody, he seemed to be always be holding his phone.

While Kody affirmed that Christine was "speaking her truth," he suggested that being on his phone pointed to other issues in their relationship. "When I am on my phone, it's because I don't feel like engaging. So it's not an addiction to the phone — it's an excuse to separate from the angst in our relationship."

After Christine went on to reveal that she felt she was "on the outside looking in all the time," calling the environment at the family gathering's "hostile," she disclosed her jealous feelings to the other sister wives.

"I'm really sorry — I still get jealous," Christine said to the table. "I still get super, super, super jealous and I'm really, really, really sorry."

She admitted that "it makes getting together hard — really, really hard."

"Maybe I don't like me either. I'm not really strong on my own, and it's surprising and it's hard," she continued. "And I thought I'd be stronger on my own, but I'm not. And it's really hard to just feel like I can contribute anything. It's hard to find that balance of being strong and not being a bitch."

Despite the feelings of division amongst the wives, Christine said "it would definitely be easier to just do what we're doing now and to just let it be," she told cameras. "And there's a lot of plural families that are just like this."