Christine Brown Has a Tasty 51st Birthday Date with Fiancé David: 'Blessed to Have Someone to Laugh with'

Sister Wives star Christine Brown and her fiancé David Woolley celebrated her birthday with "a fun nacho date" on Tuesday

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 19, 2023 02:09 PM
christine brown
Photo: David Woolley/instagraam

Christine Brown is sharing her love of nachos with fiancé ​​David Woolley.

On Tuesday, the Sister Wives star posted photos of the couple indulging in the Mexican dish to celebrate her 51st birthday.

"Thanks for the fun nacho date love," she shared on Instagram. "I feel blessed to have someone to laugh with! #nachos #nachoslive #simplethings #simpledate #iloveyou"

Janelle Brown reacted to the date in the comment section with a string of emojis, "😂😍😍"

Woolley also marked the reality star's birthday on social media with the same set of photos, writing, "Happy Birthday! I love eating nachos with you, My Queen! #myqueen #christinebrown #soulmate #nachoslive"

The delicious date night comes more than a decade after Christine's ex Kody Brown opened up about his disdain for her love of nachos in the family's book Becoming Sister Wives.

"Christine went into the Quickie Mart and bought herself what seemed looked like the largest portion of chili cheese nachos that I'd ever seen," he wrote, according to an excerpt shared on Reddit. "The sight of those nachos turned my stomach. I couldn't watch her eat them. She must have been starving, because she was eating so quickly, and there was chili sauce and nacho cheese everywhere."

"Looking back, I hate myself for the thoughts I had at that moment, but the sight of this chubby girl in my car devouring chili cheese nachos for breakfast put the brakes on our relationship," he continued. "It brought out the most superficial and shallowest side of me. I still liked her — in fact, I liked her very much — but the nacho experience cooled my attraction a little."

Christine Brown and David Woolley
Christine Brown Instagram

Christine referenced her past marriage to Kody earlier this week while expressing gratitude for a "second chance" at love.

"We don't always get second chances in life, I'm blessed to have found mine," she wrote on Instagram alongside three photos of herself wearing white. "To have found my happily ever after. It's time to plan a wedding!!!"

Christine ended the post with a note to her fiancé. "@david__woolley so excited to plan this blessed day with [you] by my side."

Christine Brown and David Woolley
David Woolley Instagram

Christine announced her engagement exclusively to PEOPLE earlier this month.

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," Christine said. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

She added, "I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sister Wives is available to stream on discovery+.

Related Articles
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Is 'Blessed' to Get Second Chance at Love with Fiance David: 'Time to Plan a Wedding'
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Is 'Blessed' to Get Second Chance at Love: 'Time to Plan a Wedding'
Christine Brown's confidential engagement exclusive
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Is Engaged to David Woolley: 'I've Never Been in Love Like This Before'
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Is Making New 'Memories' During Vacation with Boyfriend David, Daughter Truley
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Is Making New 'Memories' During Vacation with Boyfriend David, Daughter Truely
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Celebrates Her and Mom Christine's Duel Engagements: 'Literally Twinsies'
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Celebrates Her and Mom Christine's Duel Engagements: 'Literally Twinsies'
Janelle Brown; David Woolley and Christine Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Congratulates Christine Brown on Her Engagement: 'Hurray!!!'
Gwendlyn, Ysabel Brown Wish Sister Truely Happy Birthday Amid Mom Christine’s Engagement News
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn and Ysabel Brown Wish Sister Truely Happy Birthday as Mom Christine Enjoys Engagement
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqwAZt0Pa52/?hl=en. Janelle Brown/Instagram
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Bonds with Mykelti's Twins at Family Birthday Party
Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Vacations with Boyfriend David Woolley
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Vacations in Utah with New Boyfriend David Woolley: 'Could Not Get Enough'
Christine Brown boyfriend David
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown's New Boyfriend Praises 'My Queen' for 'All the Little Things She Does for Me'
Christine Brown boyfriend David
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Gushes About 'Amazing' Relationship with 'Incredible' Boyfriend David
Sister Wives’ Christine Celebrates Daughter Aspyn’s Birthday with High Tea: ‘I’m So Proud’
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Celebrates Daughter Aspyn's Birthday with High Tea: 'I'm So Proud'
Christine Brown's Boyfriend David Shares Car Selfie with Sister Wives Star: 'Along for the Ride'
Christine Brown's Boyfriend David Shares Car Selfie with 'Sister Wives' Star: 'Along for the Ride'
christine brown
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shares Sweet Dancing Video with New Boyfriend David: 'Finally Happy'
christine brown
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Introduces Boyfriend David After Kody Split: 'Finally Found the Love of My Life'
Brown Family, Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Family: Everything to Know About Kody Brown, His 4 Wives and 18 Kids
Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Says She's ‘Dating Just for Fun’ After Split From Kody
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Is Dating Someone 'Exclusively' After Kody Split: 'He's a Dream Come True'