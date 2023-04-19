Christine Brown Has a Tasty 51st Birthday Date with Fiancé David: 'Blessed to Have Someone to Laugh with'

Christine Brown is sharing her love of nachos with fiancé ​​David Woolley.

On Tuesday, the Sister Wives star posted photos of the couple indulging in the Mexican dish to celebrate her 51st birthday.

"Thanks for the fun nacho date love," she shared on Instagram. "I feel blessed to have someone to laugh with! #nachos #nachoslive #simplethings #simpledate #iloveyou"

Janelle Brown reacted to the date in the comment section with a string of emojis, "😂😍😍"

Woolley also marked the reality star's birthday on social media with the same set of photos, writing, "Happy Birthday! I love eating nachos with you, My Queen! #myqueen #christinebrown #soulmate #nachoslive"

The delicious date night comes more than a decade after Christine's ex Kody Brown opened up about his disdain for her love of nachos in the family's book Becoming Sister Wives.

"Christine went into the Quickie Mart and bought herself what seemed looked like the largest portion of chili cheese nachos that I'd ever seen," he wrote, according to an excerpt shared on Reddit. "The sight of those nachos turned my stomach. I couldn't watch her eat them. She must have been starving, because she was eating so quickly, and there was chili sauce and nacho cheese everywhere."

"Looking back, I hate myself for the thoughts I had at that moment, but the sight of this chubby girl in my car devouring chili cheese nachos for breakfast put the brakes on our relationship," he continued. "It brought out the most superficial and shallowest side of me. I still liked her — in fact, I liked her very much — but the nacho experience cooled my attraction a little."

Christine referenced her past marriage to Kody earlier this week while expressing gratitude for a "second chance" at love.

"We don't always get second chances in life, I'm blessed to have found mine," she wrote on Instagram alongside three photos of herself wearing white. "To have found my happily ever after. It's time to plan a wedding!!!"

Christine ended the post with a note to her fiancé. "@david__woolley so excited to plan this blessed day with [you] by my side."

Christine announced her engagement exclusively to PEOPLE earlier this month.

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," Christine said. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

She added, "I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

