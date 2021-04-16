Sister Wives' Christine Brown Breaks Down About Wanting to Move Back to Utah
"I can't do marriage with Kody anymore," Christine Brown says in a sneak peek at Sunday's season finale of Sister Wives
Sister Wives' Christine Brown is at a breaking point in her marriage with Kody Brown.
On Sunday's upcoming season 10 finale of the hit TLC series, Christine breaks down in front of her sister wives as she brings up the idea of moving back to Utah — something she had previously discussed with Kody — and admits her feeling that she can no longer "do marriage" with her husband of more than 25 years.
Sitting together on their Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona, Christine, 48, recalls fond comments that her fellow sister wives — Janelle, Meri and Robyn — had made during a recent visit to the state they had once called home.
RELATED: Sister Wives: Christine Brown Admits She Gets 'Super Jealous' of Husband Kody's Other 3 Wives
"When we were there, you guys all talked about Utah was home, and the mountains were home, and family was there," Christine says, wiping away tears. "So I thought that you felt the same."
"I'm sorry, I just don't even know how to make this okay for you," Janelle, 51, tells her.
While Robyn, 42, feels as though a part of Utah "will always be home" to her, she struggles with their plural family not being embraced in the state.
"So when we went, I mean, it did feel like that, but it's just, it's home but it's not friendly, is how I feel. I mean, there's a part of it that will always be home to me, always," Robyn explains. "But it's not friendly to us and I don't know. I just don't know how to feel comfortable doing that to my kids."
Seeing her sister wife struggling, Meri, 50, asks Christine to join her for a walk. "Come here," she says as she grab's Christine's hand.
After the pair leaves the group, Christine voices her exasperation. "Meri, I can't do marriage with Kody anymore," she confesses.
RELATED: Sister Wives' Robyn Brown Opens Up About Her Past Marriage: 'There Was a Lot of Fighting and Pain'
Watching the situation, Kody, 52, is left bewildered. "I don't know what just happened. I mean, I'm sitting here going, 'Wait a second. Why didn't you pitch it to them? You were enthusiastic about it.' It seems like she didn't even try," he tells cameras.
The season 10 finale of Sister Wives airs Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.
- Sigourney Weaver Narrates an Orca Mother Grieving in Moving Scene from Disney+’s Secrets of the Whales
- John Stamos Opens Up About Life with 3-Year-Old Son Billy: 'Better Than I Imagined'
- JoAnna Garcia Swisher Opens Up About the Recent Deaths of Her Parents: 'It's a Gaping Hole'
- Korie Robertson Felt 'Helpless' Leaving Pregnant Daughter Sadie at the Hospital amid COVID Battle