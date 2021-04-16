Sister Wives' Christine Brown Breaks Down About Wanting to Move Back to Utah

"I can't do marriage with Kody anymore," Christine Brown says in a sneak peek at Sunday's season finale of Sister Wives

Sister Wives' Christine Brown is at a breaking point in her marriage with Kody Brown.

On Sunday's upcoming season 10 finale of the hit TLC series, Christine breaks down in front of her sister wives as she brings up the idea of moving back to Utah — something she had previously discussed with Kody — and admits her feeling that she can no longer "do marriage" with her husband of more than 25 years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sitting together on their Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona, Christine, 48, recalls fond comments that her fellow sister wives — Janelle, Meri and Robyn — had made during a recent visit to the state they had once called home.

Sister Wives Brown family | Credit: Christine Brown/Instagram

"When we were there, you guys all talked about Utah was home, and the mountains were home, and family was there," Christine says, wiping away tears. "So I thought that you felt the same."

"I'm sorry, I just don't even know how to make this okay for you," Janelle, 51, tells her.

Sister Wives Christine Brown | Credit: tlc

While Robyn, 42, feels as though a part of Utah "will always be home" to her, she struggles with their plural family not being embraced in the state.

"So when we went, I mean, it did feel like that, but it's just, it's home but it's not friendly, is how I feel. I mean, there's a part of it that will always be home to me, always," Robyn explains. "But it's not friendly to us and I don't know. I just don't know how to feel comfortable doing that to my kids."

Seeing her sister wife struggling, Meri, 50, asks Christine to join her for a walk. "Come here," she says as she grab's Christine's hand.

After the pair leaves the group, Christine voices her exasperation. "Meri, I can't do marriage with Kody anymore," she confesses.

Kody and Christine Brown Kody Brown and Christine Brown | Credit: Christine Brown/Instagram

Watching the situation, Kody, 52, is left bewildered. "I don't know what just happened. I mean, I'm sitting here going, 'Wait a second. Why didn't you pitch it to them? You were enthusiastic about it.' It seems like she didn't even try," he tells cameras.