Sister Wives Star Kody Brown and His Four Wives Are Leaving Las Vegas

The Sister Wives family is embarking on a new adventure!

Kody Brown, 49, and his four wives — Christine, Robyn, Janelle and Meri Brown — are saying goodbye to their home in Las Vegas, Nevada, and are relocating to Flagstaff, Arizona, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

“As much as we’ve loved making our home and memories here in Las Vegas, we are excited to embark on a new adventure in Flagstaff, Arizona!” the Brown family said in a statement.

“We are looking forwards to cooler temperatures, the mountain air, scenic views and the slower lifestyle of Flagstaff,” Kody and his wives, who have a combined 18 children, shared.

From left: Christine, Robyn, Kody, Janelle and Meri Brown TLC

The move comes at an exciting time for the Brown family, which recently expanded.

Last month, Aspyn Brown, the 23-year-old daughter of Kody and his third wife Christine, tied the knot with Mitch Thompson in front of 120 guests Sunday at La Caille restaurant in Sandy, Utah.

The bride wore a satin and beaded dress by Alfred Angelo for the ceremony, which was held outside with a view of the mountains as the backdrop. The 400-person reception was held inside the chateau-style restaurant’s greenhouse.

www.kalipoulsen.com

For their vows, the bride and groom wrote their own messages and did not exchange rings since they’ve already been wearing them for some time. They also chose to have a handfasting ceremony, a Celtic tradition in which couples bind their hands together during the wedding to symbolize their connection and devotion to one another.

Catch the family’s big move on the new season of TLC’s Sister Wives, premiering early next year.