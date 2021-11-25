Sister Wives: Brown Family Divided over 'Pretty Stupid' Idea of Long-Distance Plural Marriage

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, Kody Brown and his four wives debate whether continuing plural marriage from different states could work

This week's episode of Sister Wives will see the Brown family reflect on the future of their plural marriage.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, Kody Brown and his four wives discuss the idea of continuing plural marriage from different states. Kody, 52, Meri, 50, Janelle, 52, Christine, 49, and Robyn, 43, share their differing opinions in separate confessionals.

For starters, Meri says she believes it's "very important for plural wives to have a balance."

"We don't have to always be together all the time. We don't have to be best friends. We don't have to do any of that," she says. "But we also need to have, you know, the relationships within the family."

Meri also thinks the "idea of being married to Kody and living in a different state is pretty stupid."

"I'm looking at it even from this place of, kind of, a fractured relationship [with Kody]," she continues. "Would it be any different if I was up at my b'n'b or something? No, it wouldn't. But you know what? It wouldn't help our relationship because I would be that far away."

Kody, meanwhile, doesn't believe the wives miss living close together like they used to in Las Vegas. The family patriarch also points out he's known men who've maintained plural marriages with wives living in different states.

"Who's to say that Meri couldn't live in Parowan [Utah]? And who's to say that Christine couldn't live in Salt Lake [City, Utah]?" he says. "And who's to say that Janelle and Robyn, because they love it so much here [in Arizona], couldn't just stay here?"

But Christine — who recently announced her split from Kody after 25 years together — doesn't think a long-distance plural marriage would work.

"If you're separated by states, I don't see how that's a full-functioning marriage," says Christine, who had been pushing for the family to move back to Utah. "I would not be interested in a marriage separated by states."

As for Robyn's philosophy? "If Kody decided to move and he just really doesn't care what I think or feel or whatever, I'll go with him," she says. "I'll do what I need to do."

On the other hand, Janelle doesn't believe having wives in different states is "healthy" for a polygamous family. "If you are truly wanting to be a part of a cohesive family, you can't live that far apart from each other," she says.

The sneak peek also offers an update from Kody on his relationship with Meri. According to Kody, the two have an "amiable" dynamic, though there's still "no desire or interest in a romantic relationship."

"I don't know how we're going to continue moving forward," he says. "But now, we're actually in a much better relationship. It's just not romantic."

Meri was Kody's first wife; the two wed in 1990. They entered into a plural marriage with Janelle in 1993, followed by Christine in 1994.

Robyn came on board in 2010. Four years later, Kody and Meri separated on paper so he could legally wed Robyn. Kody believes himself to be spiritually married to all of his wives.