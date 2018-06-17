Sister Wives' Aspyn Brown Weds Mitch Thompson in Intimate Outdoor Ceremony in Utah

Another Sister Wives star is off the market!

Aspyn Brown married Mitch Thompson in front of 120 guests Sunday at La Caille restaurant in Sandy, Utah, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

Brown, 23, is the daughter of Sister Wives‘ Kody Brown and his third wife Christine.

The bride wore a satin and beaded dress by Alfred Angelo for the ceremony, which was held outside with a view of the mountains as the backdrop. The 400-person reception was held inside the chateau-style restaurant’s greenhouse.

As a nod to Thompson’s Scottish heritage, his mother made hats for Brown’s mom Christine and other women to wear, while the groom and Brown’s father Kody both father wore kilts.

The couple, who first met during a family party at her parents’ house, opted to go without a bridal party but still had 10 flower girls, including Brown’s younger sister Truely.

For their vows, the bride and groom wrote their own messages and did not exchange rings since they’ve already been wearing them for some time. They also chose to have a handfasting ceremony, a Celtic tradition in which couples bind their hands together during the wedding to symbolize their connection and devotion to one another.

As for why they chose their venue, “It’s beautiful on its own, so we didn’t have to do much,” Aspyn says. “There’s flowers, a beautiful view and a pond. We didn’t have to do much for décor because the venue is already great on its own. It takes away from us having to worry about a lot of details and allows us and our families to just enjoy it.”

Sister Wives will be returning to TLC for its eighth season.