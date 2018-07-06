Sister Wives‘ Apsyn Brown and her husband Mitch Thompson enjoyed an international honeymoon following their gorgeous June nuptials.

After the newlyweds said “I do” in Utah last month, the pair traveled to two European countries for their honeymoon abroad — Scotland and Ireland — and returned to back to the U.S. on July 4.

“Mitch and I want to just travel, and we kept saying to each other how happy we were that we started our lives together traveling,” Brown, 23, tells PEOPLE.

“We rented a car and traveled all around Scotland, then went to Dublin, Ireland, for a few days,” she adds. “We enjoyed just being around each other and exploring new places.”

The lovebirds shared three exclusive photos with PEOPLE from their time in Scotland, including two cuddly snaps taken at Loch Ness and one in front of the Stirling Bridge.

On June 17, Brown — the daughter of Sister Wives‘ Kody Brown and his third wife Christine — and Thompson tied the knot in front of 120 guests at La Caille restaurant in Sandy, Utah.

The bride wore a satin and beaded dress by Alfred Angelo for the ceremony, which was held outside with a view of the mountains as the backdrop. The 400-person reception was held inside the chateau-style restaurant’s greenhouse.

As a nod to Thompson’s Scottish heritage, his mother made hats for all four of Brown’s mothers, while the groom and Brown’s father Kody both father wore kilts.

For their vows, the bride and groom wrote their own messages and did not exchange rings since they’ve already been wearing them for some time. They also chose to have a handfasting ceremony, a Celtic tradition in which couples bind their hands together during the wedding to symbolize their connection and devotion to one another.

“We were raised in the same church group, and I had a little crush on him,” the bride, who met Thompson during a family party at her parents’ house, previously told PEOPLE. “We went different directions until a rally some of my family attended in Utah, where we both happened to be. My dad’s brother asked what ever happened between us, which was nothing, because neither of us did anything about it. So I decided to call him.”