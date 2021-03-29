Sister Wives: A Guide to the Polygamous Family

Kody's romance with third wife, Christine, was a whirlwind. The pair were first introduced in 1990, and after developing a friendship, they went on their first date on Valentine's Day in 1994 — when Kody proposed. The couple "spiritually married" the following month, and went on to welcome six children together.

Christine grew up in a polygamous family and knew she would pursue the same structure for herself. "I only ever wanted to be a third [wife]. I never wanted to be a first, at all ... I only ever wanted to be a third because it sounded the easiest," she previously said on the show.

Ahead of season 10, Christine revealed that her and Kody's relationship was on the rocks, admitting, "I freakin' want to move back to Utah, even though the girls don't want to."

On Nov. 2, 2021, she and Kody announced their separation on Instagram.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she said in a statement. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

On his own account, Kody added, "Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness." He continued, "We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her."