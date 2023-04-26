'Sister Wives' ' Mykelti Brown Says She Doubts Dad Kody Will Marry Another Sister Wife

Mykelti Brown claims that her father is "not active in the church and they're not active in that religion or their beliefs in that church" after growing up in the Apostolic United Brethren faith

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Published on April 26, 2023 05:48 PM
Mykelti Padron - Mykelti Padron Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/CZfkmzYJyAM/?hl=en
Photo: Mykelti Padron/Instagram; TLC

Mykelti Brown Padron doesn't believe another wife is in the cards for father Kody Brown.

In a Patreon video shared via a fan's TikTok, the 26-year-old Sister Wives star said she "heavily doubt[s]" Kody will marry again after splitting former wives Meri Brown, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown.

"I super doubt it," her husband Antonio "Tony" Padron added. "Like, I'm pretty 100 percent sure that's a no."

Mykelti went on to detail why she thinks Kody, 54, is done with his polygamous lifestyle.

"Part of that is because my dad and my moms aren't really part of the religion anymore either," she shared. "The religion we grew up with, the Apostolic United Brethren, [is] where the polygamy base of faith and Mormonism kind of came from."

SISTER WIVES, Kody Brown (center), surrounded by wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and wife-to-be Robyn Sullivan, (Season 1), 2010-. photo: Bryant Livingston / © TLC / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Kody Brown (center), surrounded by Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown. Bryant Livingston/TLC/Everett

She added, "They're not active in the church and they're not active in that religion or their beliefs in that church."

While Kody remains married to fourth wife Robyn Brown, his other relationships have ended in the last few years.

Christine, 51, was the first wife to leave her plural marriage to Kody. Upon announcing the split in November 2021, she said the pair had "grown apart" but "will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."

Christine has since moved on and announced her engagement to David Woolley earlier this month.

Kody Brown, Christine Brown
TLC; Christine Brown/Instagram

Meri, 52, formally announced her split from Kody in early January, sharing that "after a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways," they decided to permanently call it quits.

On the Sister Wives: One on One special in December, Meri said Kody no longer considered himself married to her and that he "made the decision" to end the relationship, even though she believed they were working on their relationship.

"Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying," she said in the episode. "You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he's like, 'I don't even know why you called me Meri.'"

She continued, "He's like, 'We're not married. We're not acting as married.' I said to him, 'Then if that's where we are, don't you think that we should address that publicly?' And he said, 'No I don't want to address it. I don't want that to be out there publicly because I don't want that judgment.'"

Since the split, Meri has been enjoying her time as a single woman, posting herself smiling from ear to ear on social media and spending time with her friends, participating in fun activities such as canoeing.

Meri and Kody Brown
TLC (2)

Janelle and Kody also disclosed their breakup during the Sister Wives: One on One.

"I am separated from Janelle," he said. "And I'm divorced from Christine [Brown]."

Just one day after her split from Kody was announced, Janelle, 53, shared an optimistic note on Instagram, writing that she's looking forward to health and happiness in the new year. "I'm ready for you 2023!" she captioned a video chronicling her progress on her "health journey."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kody, meanwhile, has expressed doubts about continuing with polygamy amid turmoil with his four marriages.

"When you really start getting honest, you start looking up to the heavens and going, 'Geez, Father. You inspired me to do this. Why is it such a mess now?'" he said during the 2022 one-on-one reunion special. "It really has set me on my heels and had me questioning the lifestyle itself. It's a challenge."

