All 6 Seasons of Sister, Sister Are Now Streaming on Netflix

An old favorite just hit Netflix.

As of Tuesday, all six seasons of Sister, Sister are available on the streaming service. The beloved sitcom, which originally aired from 1994 to 1999, starred Tamera Mowry-Housley and Tia Mowry-Hardrict as twin sisters Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell. The show followed the sisters as they reunited 14 years after being separated at birth and moved in together, blending their families.

Netflix announced that it had acquired the show in July. In addition to Sister, Sister, six other classic comedies led by Black actors are rolling out on the streaming platform as part of the Strong Black Lead programming.

Brandy's Moesha launched Aug. 1, followed by the first three seasons of The Game on Aug. 15. Up next, Girlfriends launches on Sep. 11, and The Parkers debuts on Oct. 1, followed by Half & Half and One on One on Oct. 15.

Netflix launched its Strong Black Lead strand in 2018, vowing to feature more Black-led content.

"These classics have been at the top of our members' wishlists — and ours' — for a long time and we constantly see these shows named-checked in our conversations with them," said Bradley Edwards, Netflix manager of content acquisition, and Jasmyn Lawson, manager of Strong Black Lead, in a joint statement. "From the first days of Strong Black Lead in February 2018, our comment sections have been filled with members asking about this kind of classic Black content. So we worked with our content team to make it happen."

Meanwhile, fans are still clamoring for a Sister, Sister reboot.