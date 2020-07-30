Sister Sister, Moesha and More Black-Led Comedies Heading to Netflix

Netflix is staying true to its promise to spotlight more diverse content in its ever-growing library.

Seven classic Black-led comedies, including Sister, Sister and Moesha, will be available on the streaming platform starting in August, Netflix announced Wednesday. The new titles will be part of the Strong Black Lead strand.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Time to pop bottles," the Strong Black Lead Twitter account wrote along with the list of titles and premiere dates.

Brandy's Moesha launches on Saturday, followed by the first three seasons of The Game on Aug. 15. Fan-favorite Sister, Sister will kick off on Sep. 1, followed by Girlfriends on Sep. 11. The Parkers debuts on Oct. 1, followed by Half & Half and One on One on Oct. 15.

The account tweeted a video featuring some of the shows' stars to announce the news. Tracee Ellis Ross, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Tia Mowry-Hardrict delivered some of their famous lines from their respective series while emphasizing the importance of introducing a new generation to the iconic programming.

Image zoom Tia and Tamera Mowry with Marques Houston ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

"These shows changed the face of television as we know it," said Half & Half's Valarie Pettiford.

"A little birdie over at Strong Black Lead told me..." Golden Brooks said before the video cut to Moesha's Marcus T. Paulk, who continued, "...that you guys have literally been asking for these shows for, like, years, years, like, and years."

"Now people all over America can binge-watch their favorite shows and relive their favorite moments," said Reggie Hayes.

Image zoom CBS via Getty Images

Netflix launched its Strong Black Lead strand in 2018, vowing to feature more Black-led content.

"These classics have been at the top of our members' wishlists — and ours' — for a long time and we constantly see these shows named-checked in our conversations with them," said Bradley Edwards, Netflix manager of content acquisition, and Jasmyn Lawson, manager of Strong Black Lead, in a joint statement. "From the first days of Strong Black Lead in February 2018, our comment sections have been filled with members asking about this kind of classic Black content. So we worked with our content team to make it happen."