The Cast of 'Sister, Sister:' Where Are They Now?

01 of 08 Sister, Sister ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Sisters Tia and Tamera Mowry starred in this ABC sitcom as part of its TGIF lineup, which followed twins separated at birth and adopted by two single parents. When they run into each other by coincidence at a mall, the two parents grudgingly agree to combine their lives to keep the sisters together. The show ran on ABC from 1992 to 1995 and continued its run on the WB until 1999. (A reboot was rumored to be in the works in 2018, but has not yet started filming.) See what the cast (including Tim Reid and Jackée Harry) is up to now.

02 of 08 Tia Mowry Bob D'Amico/Paramount Television/Everett; Jon Kopaloff/Getty After Sister, Sister finished its six-season run in 1999, Tia Mowry, who played smart sister Tia Landry on the sitcom, enrolled at Pepperdine University to study psychology alongside her twin, Tamera. Meanwhile, they continued their acting careers in tandem, working together in more joint projects. The duo starred in Showtime's movie Seventeen Again in 2000, and then they played magical sisters separated at birth in Twitches and Twitches Too. The Disney Channel productions premiered in 2005 and 2007, respectively. In 2011, the Mowry sisters signed on for a reality show called Tia & Tamera on the Style Network. Tia took her next steps into stardom as a solo act. She starred in season 1 through 5 of The Game, which aired on The CW and later on BET. In 2013, the actress signed onto Nickelodeon's Instant Mom, which ran for three seasons. She went on to play the lead in Netflix's series Family Reunion, which premiered in 2019 and finished in 2022. Aside from her scripted work, Tia's career steadily progressed into the lifestyle and cooking industries. Her show Tia Mowry at Home aired from 2015 to 2017 on the Cooking Channel. The former ABC comedy queen has also written two cookbooks, produced a kitchenware collection and in 2023 she became a WeightWatchers ambassador. Tia married Cory Hardict in 2008; together they welcomed a son Cree in 2011 and daughter Cairo in 2014. They divorced in 2022.

03 of 08 Tamera Mowry Bob D'Amico/Paramount Television/Everett; Jason Mendez/Getty In addition to her work alongside her sister, Tamera Mowry followed her role as the boy-crazy twin on Sister, Sister playing Dr. Kayla Thornton on Strong Medicine. She first appeared on the medical drama during its fifth season in 2004 and stayed on until its sixth and final installment, which wrapped in 2006. The actress co-hosted the talk series The Real from its season 1 in 2013 to its season 6 in 2020. She then moved to another daytime talk series, Home & Family, hosting from 2020 to 2021. Tamera was also a contestant on The Masked Singer's season 5, though she was eliminated in the seventh week. At home, the Hollywood veteran has built a family with former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, whom she married in 2011. The couple shares son Aden, 10, and daughter Ariah, 7.

04 of 08 Jackée Harry ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty; JC Olivera/Getty Prior to playing Lisa Landry on Sister, Sister, Jackée Harry was an established actress on Broadway and on television. She appeared in the NBC sitcom 227 and starred in The Women of Brewster Place alongside Oprah Winfrey. After her time on TGIF with the Mowry sisters, Harry went on to recur on Everybody Hates Chris and BET's Let's Stay Together. From 2012 to 2014, she starred in The First Family. She currently plays Paulina Price on the soap opera Days of Our Lives, which she joined in 2020.

05 of 08 Tim Reid Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty After playing Tamera's adoptive dad on Sister, Sister, Tim Reid appeared in two Disney Channel Original Movies: he was Mayor Jeff McLemore in Alley Cats Strike in 2000 and Larry Pendragon in 2003's You Wish! Reid played William Barnett in several episodes of That '70s Show, and he showed on Tamera Mowry's short-lived ABC sitcom Roommates, once again playing her father. He's been a guest star on shows like That's So Raven and on Grey's Anatomy.

06 of 08 Marques Houston Paramount Television/Everett; Leon Bennett/Getty Marques Houston, who played the Landry sisters' nusiance of a neighbor, Roger, was a member of the R&B group Immature during his days on Sister, Sister. Once the show finished, Houston split off to pursue a solo music career in 2003. The singer's debut album featured collaborations with Jermaine Dupri and Joe Budden, among others, and his sophomore album, Naked, was released in 2005. Several years later, after he finished his sixth solo album, Famous, in 2012, Houston rejoined Immature to tour with the group in 2014. He's since continued solo work as well, though: his latest album Me (and the follow-up EP Me: Dark Water) dropped in 2022. Despite his musical trajectory, the TV star maintained his acting work on big and small screens over the years. His film credits include You Got Served, Fat Albert and the horror films Somebody Help Me and Somebody Help Me 2. In 2012, he played the lead in the hip-hop drama Battlefield America, which sees Houston's character, Sean Lewis, spending his mandated community service teaching kids to dance. On television, he played Kevin on UPN's One on One and then starred in the spinoff series Cuts, which aired for two seasons from 2005 to 2006. Today, Houston is a practicing Jehovah's Witness; he told PEOPLE that he met his wife, Miya Dickey, at a Jehovah's Witness event in 2018. They tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed a daughter, Zara, in December of the following year.

07 of 08 RonReaco Lee ABC; Mychal Watts/Getty RonReaco Lee played Tia's boyfriend Tyreke, then went on to guest star on Moesha and on ER. The latter appearance in the medical drama's season 6 turned into a recurring role for its season 7. More recently he had a recurring role in the ABC musical drama series Queens. He also starred as Jamal on BET's Let's Stay Together, which featured former Sister, Sister costar Jackée Harry.