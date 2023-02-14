Hoda Kotb Says 'It's Funny' She's Not Envious of Those in Love — 'Even Though I'm Not in Love'

Hoda Kotb is appreciating love on Valentine's Day.

The TV personality, 58, spoke about being single with her co-host Jenna Bush Hager during Tuesday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna.

"There's something about love," Kotb said as she and Bush Hager, 41, discussed the topic at their desk, which had been covered with hearts, flowers and balloons for Valentine's Day. "Even though I'm not in love — other than my kids and my mom and my sister — it's funny how much I can appreciate someone being in love."

"I'm into [Valentine's Day] for a million reasons," Kotb continued, telling Hager: "I don't feel envious…. Like, when you talk about [your husband] Henry, you know what I think? Wow."

Bush Hager gasped at the sweet comment and told her co-host, "Stop, you're going to make me cry."

"That's what I think!" Kotb replied. "Because when something's real and you see it, you have to marvel at it. You can't say, 'Oh well she has' — no, that's not what life is!"

Bush Hager went to predict that romance could be on the way for the mother of two, saying, "I think that's you. Your heart is so open that you witness other forms of love and it fills you up just the same way, as if it was happening to you. But that means that your turn is happening too."

"Is that right?" asked Kotb.

"That's what my psychic abilities say," replied Bush Hager.

Hoda Kotb.

The co-hosts went on to open up about their plans for Valentine's Day, with Kotb revealing her 5-year-old daughter Haley made her a gift. The star is also mom to daughter Hope, 3.

"Hanging with the girls," Kotb said of what she was doing to mark the day. "We did all the Valentine's stuff. We made stuff, Haley made me a cute little Valentine this morning when I came downstairs."

"3 a.m. she was outside of my door. 'Hi.' 'Oh, hi!' 'I just wanted to say I made you a note for Valentine's Day.' I was like, 'Ugh, the sweetest.' But she just got up and went to the bathroom. She wasn't waiting! I was worried a little," laughed Kotb.

Hoda Kotb with her kids. Hoda Kotb Instagram

In January 2022, Kotb announced her split from partner of eight years, Joel Schiffman — with whom she adopted Haley and Hope.

Ten months later, she said she was optimistic about finding love again.

"My sister said to me once, 'Are you afraid of being by yourself?' And I know this is so weird, but I said to her, 'I am not going to be by myself,'" she explained on Today. "Like, I actually know it, as sure as I'm sitting next to you at this desk. I have two beautiful daughters who I am wild about, obviously."

Kotb continued, "But I know with certainty — and it's the strangest feeling to know that. Like, I can sometimes feel him, but I don't see what he looks like, but I feel like it will happen ... I'm not on the hunt, but I have a weird, like, tingly Spidey-sense about it."