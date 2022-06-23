Bridgerton's Simone Ashley on Her Wild Sex Education Intimacy Training That Involved... Snails?

This lesson may not be in your textbook.

Simone Ashley shared a behind-the-scenes moment from Sex Education's intimacy training — and it doesn't have to do with human sex at all. In a conversation with the Los Angeles Times' podcast The Envelope, Ashley explained why the cast of the Netflix series was required to watch snails mate ahead of filming sex scenes.

"We explored the movement of different animals to kind of portray different paces or different sexualities or how sensual something could be," said Ashley, 27. "For example, we look to how snails mate, and when snails mate, they actually produce a plasma that intertwines."

The idea was that these different kinds of animal mating routines could inspire different onscreen connections for the Sex Education actors.

"So if it was a really sensual, slow kind of scene, we'd be like, 'Oh, it's like the snail.' And it's super like the plasma, like falling like honey. So we would make it about that or how dogs mate or chimpanzees mate — it's very like fast-paced and a different kind of style," she continued.

Three seasons of Sex Education have aired on the streaming platform, with Ashley appearing as popular student Olivia Hanan. She won't be returning to film season 4, though.

"I get asked that all the time," Ashley told U.K. talk show This Morning. "No, I'm a Bridgerton girl now."

Ashley became the rising star of Bridgerton season 2 as leading lady Kate Sharma. Though her individual love story — with Viscount Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) — may have only been center stage for one season, Ashley does plan to return to the series for future seasons alongside Bailey.

"I'm so excited to step into season 3 with Johnny and to continue Kate and Anthony's love story," she told Teen Vogue.

