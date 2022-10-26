Simone Ashley on Passing the Reins to Nicola Coughlan for 'Bridgerton' Season 3: 'The World's Not Ready'

Season 3 of Bridgeton will follow the romance developing between Colin Bridgerton and his best friend Penelope Featherington

By Carly Breit
and
Published on October 26, 2022
Simone Ashley, wearing Polo Ralph Lauren, and Nicola Coughlan, wearing Ralph Lauren, attend the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue day during Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5, 2021 in London, England.
Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley is more than happy to pass the baton over to costar Nicola Coughlan for the show's upcoming third season.

In a conversation with PEOPLE, Ashley explained why she is looking forward to seeing Coughlan's character, Penelope Featherington, become the season 3 protagonist and find love with Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton.

"She's galloping, she's long, long into the sunset," Ashley, 27, said on the red carpet at the TIME100 Next 2022 event on Tuesday.

Ashley also expressed anticipation for the public to see the advancement of the Bridgerton story, with pride for both Coughlan, 35, and Newton, 29. "I'm so excited for everyone to see Luke and Nicola's season," she added.

"They are carrying it so graciously, smashing it," she continued. "I think the world's not ready. They're both stunning, both such talented actors."

Bridgerton. Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 201 of Bridgerton.
Liam Daniel/Netflix

In May, Coughlan revealed that season 3 would follow Colin and Penelope's love story, making Colin the third Bridgerton sibling to have their love story in the spotlight.

"Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season 3 is Colin and Penelope's love story," she said during Netflix's FYSEE Space's ATAS panel. "I have kept that secret since two weeks into season 2. This is the first time I am saying it here."

Colin and Penelope's relationship has been a slow burn, with a very strong friendship built between the two of them. At the end of season 2, Penelope overheard Colin imply he couldn't see Penelope in a romantic manner.

As for Ashley, who played Kate Sharma in season 2, her love story with Anthony Bridgerton will continue — just not in the forefront. Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) will retain his role as man of the Bridgerton house with his wife, Kate, by his side.

Season 3 of Bridgerton does not yet have a release date.

