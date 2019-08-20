Simon Pegg Says Watching the Original Dark Crystal Was an 'Overwhelming Experience'

For many, making the new reboot of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance felt like returning home.

In a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Netflix series, filmmakers and stars open up about returning to the World of Thra.

“I saw Dark Crystal in the same theater that I watched Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark and E.T.,” Simon Pegg, who voices Chamberlain, says. “I just remember it being quite an overwhelming experience. Another one of those movies where you come out of the cinema slightly changed.”

Based on the 1982 film from Jim Henson, the series returns to the world of Thra as three Gelflings discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power and set out on an adventure to save their world. The 10-episode series takes place “many years” before the events of the cult classic film.

“Dark Crystal does mean a lot to so many people. It is a rare film that has an entirely original fantasy world,” says executive producer Lisa Henson. “That’s one of the reasons we wanted to go back there.”

Image zoom Kevin Baker/Netflix

RELATED: Gelfling Heroes Fight to Save Thra in New The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Trailer

And the impact the film had on fans nearly four decades ago isn’t lost on the stars of the reboot.

“What fans of the Dark Crystal want, is they want an Odyssey, they want a saga, they want something to enrich the universe of the original film,” says Taron Edgerton. “That’s what this series does. You could put them side-by-side. It is the same world, there’s just so much more of it to explore.”

The clip also provided more plot information for those anxiously awaiting the premiere.

“We’re meeting these characters right at the peak of the Skeksis’ power,” says co-executive producer Jeffrey Addiss. “Our show is the moment the Gelflings start to say ‘Maybe they aren’t so great.’ “

Image zoom THE DARK CRYSTAL: AGE OF RESISTANCE Kevin Baker/Netflix

RELATED: Watch the Making of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance: ‘Everything Is Hand-Sculpted’

Egerton takes on the role of Rain, while Anya Taylor Joy voices Brea and Game of Thrones alumna Nathalie Emmanuel plays Deet.

Hamill, Keegan-Michael Key, Alicia Vikander, Natalie Dormer, Andy Samberg, Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe and more round out the rest of the cast.

And Aughra will be voiced by Donna Kimball.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is set to hit Netflix on Aug. 30.