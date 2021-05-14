The entrepreneur also said he has an "extra $25,000 for any receipt" proving he dated someone else while seeing Porsha Williams

Simon Guobadia Offers $50,000 to Anyone Who Can Prove He Cheated on Estranged Wife Falynn Guobadia

Simon Guobadia is putting his money where his mouth is.

Three days after Porsha Williams and Simon — the estranged husband of Williams' Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Falynn Guobadia — announced their engagement, he took to Instagram to offer a sum of money to "anyone [who] can show credible receipts that I cheated on my ex-wife between 6/14/2019 (date of marriage) and 1/15/2021 (date of initial divorce filing)."

In his Thursday night post, he shared a snapshot of a blonde woman in the passenger seat of a sports car, reading "Atlanta — Buckhead Village" with a "March 31, 7:46 p.m" timestamp.

"In the meantime, we have timeline issues with someone claiming to have dated me at the same time as my fiancé [sic] Porsha," Simon wrote. "I have an extra $25,000 for any receipt showing that this actually happened. Let's get to some facts. Btw, I keep very meticulous record (receipts) of my life."

Falynn Guobadia, Porsha Williams

Simon, 56, first filed for divorce from Falynn, 31, on Jan. 15, according to Fulton County court records obtained by PEOPLE. Less than one week later, on Jan. 21, Simon dismissed his divorce complaint — and on Valentine's Day, he posted a photo of the now-estranged couple on Instagram alongside a statement about fighting for love.

On Feb. 19, though, he filed for divorce for a second time, alleging again that his marriage with Falynn was "irretrievably broken" and requesting that their prenuptial agreement, dated two days before their wedding, be enforced to resolve "all issues of the marriage." Simon and Falynn publicly announced their split on April 22.

Four days later, Falynn answered her estranged husband's divorce complaint and denied several elements of his petition, including his claim that the pair was "living in a state of bona fide separation." She also denied that their marriage was "irretrievably broken" and his overall request for the court to grant him a "total divorce."

On April 30, however, she appeared to accept the complaint, as the pair reached a final settlement agreement that enforced their prenup.

RELATED VIDEO: Porsha Williams Engaged to RHOA Costar Falynn Guobadia's Estranged Husband After a Month of Dating

On May 5, Simon filed a motion for the court to grant his request for a divorce and asked that his and Falynn's settlement agreement be incorporated into the court's final judgment. Less than a week later, Williams, 39, confirmed her relationship with Simon on Instagram.

"Our relationship began a month ago — yes we are crazy in love," she wrote alongside a selfie with Simon. "I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."

While she stopped short of announcing the engagement, Simon later confirmed he had indeed popped the question after a month of dating. "I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some," the entrepreneur wrote on Instagram.