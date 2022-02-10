Simon Cowell Tests Positive for COVID Weeks After Breaking His Arm

Simon Cowell was forced to miss Britain's Got Talent auditions on Thursday due to testing positive for the coronavirus

Simon Cowell has tested positive for COVID after breaking his arm in an electric bike accident in January.

Due to his positive test result, the television personality, 62, could not take his seat at the judge's table for Britain's Got Talent auditions.

"Simon was unable to attend filming today as he was isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19," his spokesperson told PEOPLE.

Cowell was scheduled to be on the set of the British edition of the talent competition on Thursday alongside his fellow judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

It is not yet clear when Cowell will be able to return to filming the show.

News of his COVID test result comes weeks after Cowell was hospitalized for a broken arm after he fell off his electric bike, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

"He fell off his bike and broke his arm. He's absolutely fine," the source said at the time after Cowell was seen wearing a bright yellow arm cast in a photo published by The Sun.

In August 2020, Cowell underwent surgery after falling while testing out an electric bike in the courtyard of his Malibu, California, home.

In happier news for Cowell, PEOPLE recently confirmed the America's Got Talent judge got engaged to his longtime love Lauren Silverman.

The proposal took place during a family vacation in Barbados on Christmas Eve with the couple's 7-year-old son Eric and Silverman's eldest son Adam, 16, in attendance.

"They are both super happy," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They've been together a long time now and adore each other so it's not a huge surprise to their close friends."