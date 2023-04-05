Simon Cowell Says Planning His Upcoming Wedding to Lauren Silverman Has Been 'Easy'

Wedding planning has been a breeze for Simon Cowell.

The music mogul told reporters including PEOPLE that he has found organizing his big day to partner Lauren Silverman "easy" as he walked the America's Got Talent season 18 red carpet in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Asked about taking the reins when it comes to planning the nuptials, Cowell, 63, said with a laugh, "Is that unusual?"

"It depends on how big or small you make it," he continued. "Don't forget, we've known each other a long time, so trust me, this is not gonna be a thousand people turning up or whatever. It's easy."

Cowell proposed to Silverman, 45, on Christmas Eve 2021 in Barbados, where they first met. PEOPLE confirmed the news in January 2022.

Simon Cowell on the America's Got Talent season 18 red carpet. Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

The AGT judge and executive producer revealed he is taking the lead with wedding planning in an interview last year.

He told British newspaper The Sun in April 2022, "I am planning it all, otherwise I know what will happen — there will be 600 people and it'll get out of control, like my 50th birthday party. No one knows when it's going to be — that'll be a surprise, even for Lauren."

The father of one added, "I don't want to have one of these ghastly wedding planners and all the arguments that happen, and who you do invite and who you don't invite. The whole thing just seems like too much hassle."

Cowell also told the U.K. publication in December 2022, "I like to make everything spontaneous, and doing that will make it a lot more fun. I don't think we'll be getting married in Las Vegas, but whatever we do will definitely be fun."

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman. getty

A lavish English country house in Hertfordshire was hired out for Cowell's 50th birthday bash in 2009, according to British Vogue. The star-studded party was attended by a host of celebrities including supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, former X Factor USA judge Cheryl Cole and fashion businessman Sir Philip Green.

As for Cowell and Silverman, the couple was enjoying a family vacation on the Caribbean island when Cowell popped the question on a beach, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

"In Barbados, Simon took Lauren for a walk on the beach when he surprised her with the ring. They were out for dinner at the time with Eric and Adam, who were both so excited!" the insider said, referencing the couple's 9-year-old son Eric and Silverman's teenage son Adam, whom she shares with ex-husband Andrew Silverman.

Opening up about the moment, Cowell revealed that Silverman, whom he has been dating since 2004, had somewhat of an idea that an engagement could be on the way.

"We'd sort of discussed rings, and I had an idea of the sort of thing she'd like," he told The Sun. "I'm not romantic, obviously. I didn't get down on one knee. Was I nervous? No! I mean, I didn't think she'd say no — you only get nervous if you think they're gonna go, 'No', don't you?"

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman with their kids. Rich Fury/Getty

As for what inspired him to propose to his partner after nearly 18 years together, Cowell said their son and his parents' long marriage played a part.

He continued, "I've kind of felt myself engaged for a long time, if I'm really being honest. Lockdown and COVID were probably make-or-break for many relationships. We were in the same house for over a year and I thought, 'Well, actually, we get on really, really well.' "

"And for Eric, as he gets older, he will be asked more and more about his parents, and I thought it was the right thing to do for him," Cowell added. "I also just couldn't see myself ever dating anyone again. The idea of going out on a first date now is too weird."

Cowell further explained, "My mum and dad had an amazing marriage and I used to call them best friends, and I think that's a big part of it."

"You've gotta like each other, not just love each other," he said. "We like the same things, we laugh a lot, we always have stuff to say to each other. Look, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. So for all those different reasons, it just felt like the right thing to do."