Simon Cowell broke his back after falling off an electric bike at his Malibu home on Saturday

Simon Cowell Recovering After 5-Hour Surgery: He Had a 'Metal Rod Put Into His Back,' Source Says

Simon Cowell underwent a five-hour surgery after he was hospitalized on Saturday following a minor accident in Malibu, California.

"Simon had surgery overnight and is doing okay this morning. It was a five-hour surgery and he has had to have a number of fusions and metal rod put into his back," a source tells PEOPLE.

"He landed on his back when he fell from the bike. The injuries are bad but he's also been told he was lucky," the source says.

Cowell, 60, fell off an electric bicycle in the courtyard of his Malibu house, his rep told PEOPLE exclusively on Saturday.

"Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening," his rep said. "He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the America's Got Talent judge has been spending quality family time with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their 6-year-old son Eric as well as her 14-year-old son Adam from a previous relationship.

Prior to his accident, Cowell was scheduled to film AGT's first live show on Tuesday from Universal Studios in Universal City, California, as the show's 15th season continues production after the pandemic delayed its filming schedule.