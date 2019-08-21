There’s an epic reunion in the works!

Former American Idol judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson will be reuniting with season 1 champion Kelly Clarkson on her upcoming talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, PEOPLE confirms.

“Just seeing how she’s done as an artist and now how she’s progressed on TV, not everyone’s like this by the way,” Cowell, 59, said of Clarkson, 37, while speaking to reporters at the America’s Got Talent taping on Tuesday.

“She is the most loyal, nice person, I mean genuinely, she is how she is off-camera as she is on-camera,” Cowell continued. “She doesn’t need to be told what to do, she knows exactly what she’s doing. And she’s a great person. She’s real, sweet, funny, a great girl. We’re lucky we found Kelly on the first season of Idol. I don’t think I would be standing here today.”

Clarkson appeared on the first season of Idol in 2002 and quickly rose to fame after winning the competition.

Now, 17 years later, the Grammy winner is embarking on a new journey — hosting a talk show.

The superstar singer gave an animated tour of the set of her upcoming daytime talk show in a video shared to the show’s Instagram account and Story this month, admitting that she was doing so of her own accord because she was that excited.

First, Clarkson showed off the “band space,” raving, “Look how cool it is!” before panning the camera to the stage and the audience seating area.

“Look at it! Don’t you want to come here?” she asked her fans. “Doesn’t this feel like home?”

“It’s The Kelly Clarkson Show! I have a show,” she continued, pointing to the purple neon sign lit up with the title and joking, “They ran out of everyone [else] to ask. … Hope I don’t suck!”

Clarkson confirmed last September that she would be hitting the small screen for her own show, telling Jimmy Fallon during a visit to The Tonight Show that “it’s been leaked” and she’s “very excited.”

While she was looking forward to the new gig, there was one thing that gave her pause.

“I love talking — it’s my favorite pastime,” she explained to the host. “It’s hard for me to shut up, though. You have to listen to people who come on your show, and I just keep talking! The only thing I’ve gotta work on is listening.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show premieres Sept. 9 on NBC.