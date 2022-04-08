"I don't want to have one of these ghastly wedding planners and all the arguments that happen... the whole thing just seems like too much hassle," said Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell Opens Up About Wedding Planning with Lauren Silverman — and Why He's 'Planning It All'

Simon Cowell is taking the lead when it comes to planning his wedding with fiancée Lauren Silverman.

In a recent interview with the British newspaper The Sun, Cowell, 62, opened up about his upcoming nuptials to Silverman, 44, and explained why he prefers to be in charge.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am planning it all, otherwise I know what will happen — there will be 600 people and it'll get out of control, like my 50th birthday party," Cowell shared. "No one knows when it's going to be — that'll be a surprise, even for Lauren."

The father of one added, "I don't want to have one of these ghastly wedding planners and all the arguments that happen, and who you do invite and who you don't invite. The whole thing just seems like too much hassle."

Simon Cowell & Lauren Silverman Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman | Credit: getty

The America's Got Talent judge proposed to Silverman on Christmas Eve 2021 in Barbados, where they first met. PEOPLE confirmed the news in January.

The couple was enjoying a family vacation on the Caribbean island when Cowell got down on one knee and popped the question, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

"In Barbados, Simon took Lauren for a walk on the beach when he surprised her with the ring. They were out for dinner at the time with Eric and Adam, who were both so excited!" the source said, referencing the couple's 8-year-old son Eric and Silverman's 16-year-old son Adam.

Speaking about the happy moment to The Sun, Cowell revealed that Silverman had somewhat of an idea that an engagement was coming.

"We'd sort of discussed rings, and I had an idea of the sort of thing she'd like," he said. "I'm not romantic, obviously. I didn't get down on one knee. Was I nervous? No! I mean, I didn't think she'd say no — you only get nervous if you think they're gonna go, 'No', don't you?"

Simon Cowell & Lauren Silverman Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman | Credit: getty

The AGT: Extreme judge also noted that their son Eric, and the inspiration of his parents' marriage, were some of the reasons he decided to propose to Silverman after nearly 18 years together.

"I've kind of felt myself engaged for a long time, if I'm really being honest," he said. "Lockdown and COVID were probably make or break for many relationships. We were in the same house for over a year and I thought, 'Well, actually, we get on really, really well.' "

"And for Eric, as he gets older, he will be asked more and more about his parents, and I thought it was the right thing to do for him," he continued. "I also just couldn't see myself ever dating anyone again. The idea of going out on a first date now is too weird."

Added Cowell: "My mum and dad had an amazing marriage and I used to call them best friends, and I think that's a big part of it. You've gotta like each other, not just love each other. We like the same things, we laugh a lot, we always have stuff to say to each other. Look, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. So for all those different reasons, it just felt like the right thing to do."

Simon Cowell & Lauren Silverman Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman | Credit: getty

Following their engagement, a source told PEOPLE in January that Cowell and Silverman were meant to be together, calling the couple "soulmates."

"They are both super happy," the source said. "They've been together a long time now and adore each other so it's not a huge surprise to their close friends."