Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman share a smooch in 2013 while out in Beverly Hills.

The pair's relationship dates back to 2004, when Silverman was still married to Cowell's friend, real estate mogul Andrew Silverman. When news broke in 2013 that Cowell was expecting a baby with Lauren, the Silvermans filed for and finalized their divorce.

Cowell called that period "difficult," but "that's all been settled now," he shared with PEOPLE in late 2013. "I love her and I love the fact that I'm having this baby."

On Jan. 11, 2022, PEOPLE confirmed Cowell and Silverman were engaged.