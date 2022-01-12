Simon Cowell & Lauren Silverman's Photos Together Through the Years
The reality TV judge and his bride-to-be have been red carpet staples throughout their relationship
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman share a smooch in 2013 while out in Beverly Hills.
The pair's relationship dates back to 2004, when Silverman was still married to Cowell's friend, real estate mogul Andrew Silverman. When news broke in 2013 that Cowell was expecting a baby with Lauren, the Silvermans filed for and finalized their divorce.
Cowell called that period "difficult," but "that's all been settled now," he shared with PEOPLE in late 2013. "I love her and I love the fact that I'm having this baby."
On Jan. 11, 2022, PEOPLE confirmed Cowell and Silverman were engaged.
Coordinating in shades of white in June 2014 at the Health Lottery Tea Party at The Savoy in London. Four months prior, they welcomed son Eric together.
"From that moment I saw the [ultrasound] scan, I was like 'That is it, I'm besotted,' " Cowell said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in May 2021. "Now I just cannot imagine my life without him. He's the most amazing thing that ever happened to me. I adore him."
Silverman smiles at her man during the Shooting Star Chase Ball at The Dorchester in London in October 2014.
"I have three boys now, including him. He's lots of fun, he makes us all laugh a lot," Silverman, also mom to Adam from her first marriage, told PEOPLE in May 2020. "I think Simon has changed me. He makes me laugh all the time. I can't get angry with him because when I'm trying to be cross, he just makes me laugh."
The couple sticks together outside the Pride of Britain Awards at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London in October 2014.
"I am the happiest now than I have been for a long time," he told PEOPLE months prior.
Side by side at the British Asian Trust dinner at Banqueting House in London in February 2015.
Sharing a laugh as Cowell is honored at the ELLE Style Awards in London in February 2015.
Looking cozy at the May 2015 Shooting Star Chase Afternoon Tea at The Dorchester in London.
At the November 2015 ITV Gala at London Palladium. Of having a child with Silverman, Cowell told PEOPLE in 2013, "If I dropped dead and the only thing I had were my shows, it would be quite pathetic. It sounds corny, but you have to have a legacy in life."
Cowell with Silverman, Eric and Silverman's son Adam at the mogul's Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood in 2018. During his speech, Cowell thanked his love, saying, "Lauren, you've been my rock for the past few years, put up with everything I put up with."
Together again at the ITV Palooza 2019 at The Royal Festival Hall in London.
On Christmas Eve 2021, Cowell proposed to Silverman in Barbados, where they first met and frequently vacation.
"They are both super happy," a source told PEOPLE of the newly engaged couple. "They've been together a long time now and adore each other so it's not a huge surprise to their close friends."