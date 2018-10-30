Simon Cowell and Partner Lauren Silverman Go Glam for Date Night at Pride of Britain Awards

Who needs dinner and a movie when you can go to an awards show?

Simon Cowell and longtime love Lauren Silverman enjoyed a night out together at the Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday.

The private couple was all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet before heading inside.

Cowell, 59, kept his look classic in a black suit with a white shirt that he wore with the top buttons undone. Meanwhile, Silverman, 41, showed off her stylish side in an elegant in an off-the-shoulder black gown.

Cowell welcomed his first child, son Eric Philip, with Silverman in February 2014.

In August, the family stepped out together as Cowell received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

During his acceptance speech, Cowell mentioned Silverman and Eric, 4, who were joined by Silverman’s son Adam, 12, for adorable family photos.

“Lauren, you’ve been my rock for the past few years, put up with everything I put up with,” he said. “I suppose one thing I was also thinking about today was who would have got a bigger kick out of this? My mom and dad. And they’re not here, but I have a feeling they’re looking down, and now I can look over to my son Eric and say, ‘Maybe one day you’ll get one of these as well.’”

In a May interview with Extra TV, Cowell shared that he’d “love” for Eric to take over his TV empire. “I actually think it’s probably the best incentive I’ve ever had to keep everything running as well as I possibly can over the next few years,” he said.

But the producer was clear that he still prizes hard work, explaining that he doesn’t believe in just handing things to his son. “I would do with him what my dad did,” he said. “I would have him start as an intern, learn the job, but the idea that one day he could be doing this or something similar, I would love that.”