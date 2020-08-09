AGT 's Simon Cowell Hospitalized After Falling Off Bike in Malibu: 'He's Doing Fine'

Simon Cowell is on the mend.

The America's Got Talent judge and executive producer, 60, was hospitalized on Saturday after a minor accident in Malibu, California.

"Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family," a rep for Cowell tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands," the rep says.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Cowell has been spending quality family time with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their 6-year-old son Eric as well as her 14-year-old son Adam from a previous relationship.

In May, Cowell told PEOPLE that he had been spending the quarantine with his son at home. "We definitely have more family time together now. We watch movies in the evening, play together, read books, comics, everything," he said at the time.

And the father of one also shared his exercise routine. "Cycle, walk, swim, push-ups. I haven't cheated on my diet," he said. "I feel really healthy at the moment."

Cowell is scheduled to film AGT's first live show on Tuesday from Universal Studios in Universal City, California, as the show's 15th season continues production after the pandemic delayed its filming schedule.