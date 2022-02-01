Simon Cowell Is 'Absolutely Fine' After Breaking His Arm in Electric Bike Accident: Source

Simon Cowell is on the mend after an accident on his electric bike.

The America's Got Talent judge, 62, was hospitalized in London recently after he broke his arm falling off of the bike, a source tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He fell off his bike and broke his arm. He's absolutely fine," the source says, adding that Cowell is already back at home.

Cowell was recently spotted with a bright yellow arm cast as seen in a photo published by The Sun, who was first to report the news.

This is not the first time Cowell has been hospitalized for an accident involving an electric bike.

In August 2020, he underwent surgery after he fell while testing out a bike in the courtyard of his Malibu, California, home.

"He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands," his rep told PEOPLE at the time.

America's Got Talent Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed that the father of one got engaged to longtime love Lauren Silverman. The couple, who have been dating since 2004 and welcomed son Eric in February 2014, recently got engaged on Christmas Eve in Barbados, where they first met.

The proposal took place during a family vacation and the special moment was extra special as their 7-year-old son Eric and Silverman's eldest son Adam were also present.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"They are both super happy," a source said of the newly engaged couple. "They've been together a long time now and adore each other so it's not a huge surprise to their close friends."

Cowell has raved about being a father and previously spoke about his relationship with Silverman.