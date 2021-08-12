Simon Cowell Gets Emotional with AGT Contestant Exiting Show Due to Cancer: 'You've Already Won'

Jane Marczewski, who performs as "Nightbirde," left the competition after receiving a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell after performing her original song "It's OK"

An America's Got Talent fan favorite is receiving a proper goodbye after self-eliminating from the competition to focus on her health.

During the first live quarterfinals on Wednesday, the judges of AGT celebrated former contestant Jane Marczewski, who performs under the name Nightbirde and returned virtually for a surprise appearance.

The 30-year-old singer earned a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell during her season 16 audition but exited the show last week, telling fans that she would no longer be able to compete due to her ongoing battle with cancer.

On the latest episode of AGT, Cowell, 61, commended Marczewski for prioritizing her health.

"You made the decision, rightly so, that your health is your priority right now. And I know the last time we spoke you actually said you feel like you let people down. Well, I just want to say, on behalf of all of us, you haven't let anyone down," he told the singer. "Even though you haven't competed, you have already won."

America's Got Talent Nightbirde | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Cowell, getting more emotional as he spoke, went on to mention how her golden buzzer performance has gone viral on social media, racking up over 31 million views and receiving praise for Marczewski's inspiring story.

"Your clip had such an impact on so many people, and your courage and who you are," Cowell added before getting choked up. "The most important thing is your wellbeing and your health and your recovery. On behalf of all of us here, we send our love, our prayers. We can't wait to see you again soon."

Marczewski then thanked the judges for their support throughout her brief journey on the show, noting that the experience "restored" her "faith in humanity."

"This is, I mean, the most beautiful thing that's ever happened to me in my life," she concluded.

In June, Cowell opened up to PEOPLE about the impression Marczewski made on him and why he felt so moved by her story.

"I pushed my Golden Buzzer for Nightbirde because everything about her audition was really special. Her voice was absolutely stunning and performing her original song 'It's OK' after she told us what she was going through with her cancer, it really moved me. This was a very, very special moment," the executive producer recalled, noting that he was "absolutely mesmerized."

"Every year we meet the most extraordinary people on this show. She's an amazing person with an incredible talent and she's truly an inspiration," Cowell told PEOPLE.