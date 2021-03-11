Simon Baker Spotted at the Beach with Australian Designer Laura May Gibbs

Simon Baker appears to be having some fun in the sun following his split from wife Rebecca Rigg.

The Mentalist actor, 51, was recently spotted frolicking in the waves of Australia's Byron Bay with activewear designer Laura May Gibbs.

A shirtless Baker and Gibbs, wearing a black string bikini, smiled as they swam and chatted.

A rep for Baker hasn't commented, and a rep for Gibbs did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Gibbs is the founder of luxury fashion and lifestyle brand Nagnata — "the collaborative creation of sister design-duo Laura May and Hannah Gibbs," the company's website states. The brand "was founded by Laura May with the vision to contribute to a more sustainable business model within the fashion industry."

The pair's summertime outing comes after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in January that Baker and Rigg had separated after 29 years of marriage.

"We remain close friends and our three children will always be the most important focus of our lives," the couple, who share children Stella, 27, Claude, 22, and Harry, 19, said a joint statement at the time.

Baker and Rigg met in the early 1990s and went on to star in the Australian soap opera, E Street.

The actor previously opened up to PEOPLE about his marriage, explaining why he and Rigg never celebrated their wedding anniversary.