What's the Sweetest Moment of Glee's Valentine's Day Episode?

It was Valentine’s Day at McKinley High on Tuesday’s “Silly Love Songs” episode of Glee – and love was in the air. But which moment was sweeter than a box of chocolates?

Less than seven minutes in heaven – er, the janitor’s closet – was enough for Puck to fall hard for his plus-size classmate Lauren Zizes. When she rejected him, he tried everything to earn her affection, including singing “Fat Bottom Girls,” which she found offensive. After convincing her to go on a date to Breadsticks, Puck was stood up. When he confronted her and told her his attraction wasn’t about her curves but because she’s the “bigger badass,” she agreed to take things slow and be his Valentine’s date – as friends.

After witnessing Blaine’s embarrassing Valentine’s Day serenade of a Gap junior manager, Kurt tells the cute warbler that he was not alone in misreading love signals. “I thought the guy that you wanted to ask out on Valentine’s Day was me,” Kurt said, pointing out that they sing “flirty duets together” and know each other’s coffee orders. “I really, really care about you but … I’m not very good at romance,” Blaine tells him. “I don’t want to screw this up.”

At his kissing booth to earn money for glee club, Rachel told Finn she still loves him and asked for forgiveness for cheating with Puck. Finn gave her the star necklace that he bought her for Christmas before they broke up. “You’re better than everyone at this school,” he said, adding that he wants to be alone for a while. “You’re a real star and you need to shine.” Later, he admitted that he kissed Quinn and saw fireworks, and she said she was glad to know the truth. “Now I’m free to pursue my dreams without anything holding me back,” she said.