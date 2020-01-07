Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter Accuses Cara Geswelli of Cheating on Boyfriend with Johnny Bananas

This is one messy MTV love triangle.

The night before Siesta Key returns for a third season, Juliette Porter accused costar Cara Geswelli of cheating on her boyfriend Garrett Miller with fThe Challenge’s Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio.

“Cara is a shady skank and she f*ckrd @johnnybananas while dating @__GarrettMiller in Cancun,” Porter, 21, tweeted on Monday.

Miller, 24, replied only with a GIF from the 1994 movie Little Rascals of the character Porky resting his chin on his hands. MTV couldn’t be reached for comment. While Geswelli could not be reached for comment, in the trailer for season 3, she says, “If I’ve learned anything, it’s to stop cheating and to stop lying because people will find out about it.”

Image zoom From left: Cara Geswelli, Johnny Bananas and Juliette Porter Cara Geswelli/Instagram, Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; MTV

When commenters asked Porter how she knew about the alleged cheating, she claimed that Floribama Shore’s Nilsa Prowant “told me.” Porter posted Instagram Stories on Monday night that show her hanging out with 26-year-old Prowant, along with her Siesta Key costars Kelsey Owens, Chloe Trautman and Amanda Marie Miller.

Season 2 ended with Geswelli and Miller leaving their relationship in an uncertain spot when she left for a family trip to Italy. Porter and Geswelli’s feud is nothing new due to Geswelli’s past relationship with Porter’s then-boyfriend Alex Kompothecras. When Geswelli returned to Siesta Key, Florida, in the show’s second season, Porter thought Geswelli was flirting with Kompothecras, 24, and wanted to get back with him.

Image zoom Garrett Miller and Cara Geswelli Garrett Miller/Instagram; Cara Geswelli/Instagram

Geswelli and Devenanzio, 37, were both at the Grand Oasis Cancun in March for MTV’s Spring Break, along with Prowant and other network talent. Porter, however, seemed to spend the break in New York City.

Devenanzio is dating his former Challenge partner Morgan Willett, whom he met while filming War of the Worlds in 2018.

Image zoom Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio and Morgan Willett in L.A. in October Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

In December, Porter also accused her ex-boyfriend of cheating on his new girlfriend Alyssa Salerno, with whom he’s expecting his first child.

Siesta Key season 3 premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.