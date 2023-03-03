'Siesta Key' Stars Garrett Miller and Makenna Quesenberry Get Married in Romantic Sunset Wedding

Garrett Miller and Makenna Quesenberry are officially husband and wife!

The Siesta Key stars revealed they are married after posting photos and videos from their big day on Instagram, including wedding content shared by their family, friends and fellow reality TV cast members.

Miller, 27, kicked off his series with a sweet photo of himself and Quesenberry, 21, showing off their matching wedding rings with her hand placed over his.

He also gave a closeup of his look for the big day — a chocolate brown suit with a matching bow tie from Tweed Suit Shop, followed by a clip of his groomsmen, which included costar Will Gray, as they serenaded him in the groom's suite moments before his wedding.

As for the bride, she offered her own peek into the bridal suite as her bridesmaids chatted in their various pastel pink and purple-toned gowns. She also showed off her gorgeous wedding gown in several photoshoot videos, including one with her new husband during sunset.

Quesenberry opted for an off-the-shoulder mermaid gown with a sweetheart neckline. The dress featured a corset-like, fitted lace top that fanned out at the bottom, plus some sheer, long-sleeved detailing and a petal flower pattern sewn into various areas on the dress.

For her wedding ceremony look, she added detachable sheer fabric to the dress (which matched her veil) and carried a pastel pink and white bouquet. Quesenberry later changed into a shorter version of her dress, with the same sweetheart neckline and cuffed, over-the-shoulder sleeves.

Makenna Quesenberry/Instagram

Videos re-shared by the couple show that they tied the knot under a large tree, which had chandelier lights hanging from it beside a seaside villa.

The bride and groom were all smiles as they walked down the aisle and later danced the night away during their after party. One clip shared by Gray showed Miller spinning Quesenberry and dipping her during their first dance as they both smiled at each other.

Several Siesta Key stars attended the wedding to show the Millers some love, including costar Chloe Trautman and her husband Chris Long, who shared a photo with the newlyweds at the event and a separate shot in front of the villa balcony.

"Golden hour for THE MILLERS! Such a special evening celebrating the bride and groom," she wrote on Instagram. "Have the best time in Europe. We love you both so much!"

The duo's costar, Brandon Gomes also shared a few photos of the event to his Instagram Story, showing off the venue and posing in front of the balcony similar to Trautman and Long.

Gray also posted a shot of him getting ready as a groomsman on Instagram, writing simply, "To the Millers," along with a clinking glass emoji.

Garrett Miller/Instagram

In November, the pair announced their engagement on Instagram. Both posted photos of Miller getting down on one knee in front of a "Marry Me" sign and surrounded by rose petals tagged in Tennessee.

"Falling in love with you was the best thing I ever did," Quesenberry captioned a photo on Instagram.

Miller also shared a long caption with his own post.

"Dear my love, I promised you that I'd be with you & only you till the day I ask you to marry me. Well today is that day where I asked you to be my forever n ever," he said. "Words can't describe this feeling or emotions I'm feeling right now but I can't stop smiling. The thing is I knew since the night I met you when I kept telling you this is destiny, I didn't have a doubt in my mind that it wasn't."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He continued, "We've been through so much together which has made it feel like a lifetime already but guess what that's exactly what we get to do. I truly love every single thing about you & never could imagine life without you. You make me a better person every single day bringing out the best version of myself. I thank you for that Kenna."

"I send you a voice memo every morning bright an early when I wake for my training that always starts of me with me saying hello my love, best friend, future fiancé, & future wife," he said. "I can't wait to make you my wife next but for now I'm blessed & excited for this next chapter that we get to create so many more memories together."

Miller signed the note, "Love, your fiancé."