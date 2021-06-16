Siesta Key Sneak Peek: Chloe Trautman Tells Cast She's Leaving the Show - 'A Toxic Environment'

After four years, Chloe Trautman's time on Siesta Key has come to an end.

In a sneak peek at Wednesday's episode, the cast gathers together after Madisson Hausburg receives a message from Chloe, who reveals that she's leaving the show.

"To my fellow cast members of Siesta Key, it's hard to put into words what the last four years have meant to me," Chloe, 25, says in the MTV clip, shared to Facebook. "While I have shed some tears on the show, looking back, I know now I was shedding layers and layers of myself so that I could be the clearest, purest channel that God intended me to be."

She continues, "Have any of you ever thought as to why alcohol is 12 spirits? It's because it's the No. 1 way it kills your spirit. Being around a ton of alcohol and s--- talking on people are all things that truly do not align with who I am now. I tried to stick with it, but you can only place yourself in a toxic environment for so long until you have your breaking point."

Chloe notes that "in life and Siesta Key there are many seasons," and that her time on the show "has come to an end."

The cast then appears to be stunned upon learning of Chloe's decision.

"I pray you can somewhat understand why I am doing this," she says before pausing to tell a stranger to move along on their bike, which causes her costars to erupt into laughter. "Remember, love is the most powerful energy of them all. We are all love. The light in me recognizes the light within all of you."

"Farewell everyone, it's truly been a pleasure," she concludes.

After wrapping up Chloe's video message, Kelsey Owens questions why she's "so emotional" over hearing about her costar's update. Madisson's fiancé, Ish Soto, then jokes that Chloe is "not dead."

Sam Logan says that Chloe's farewell video is "such a dramatic way to go," to which Juliette Porter agrees. "That's so dramatic. Like, she's so judgmental lately," Juliette, 23, continues. "I'm, like, so annoyed about this. I really struggle being supportive of this journey when I really just feel like she's just lost."

PEOPLE confirmed in January that Chloe is exiting Siesta Key after four seasons. In an Instagram Story post, Chloe also explained that she chose to leave after working on the show "became extremely toxic."

"I decided to take a step back from filming because it became extremely toxic," she continued, according to a screenshot from a fan account. "I am unwilling to put my journey and my happiness on the line for fame and money. You all will have clarity when the show airs. Now please stop spreading lies."

Nearly two months after confirming her exit, Chloe reflected on how much she's grown over the last year.

"I am so proud how how [sic] far I've come physically but I am even more proud of how far I've come emotionally, mentally, and spiritually," she captioned an Instagram post, which featured side-by-side photos of herself. "This has truly been a year of transformation. And I can't wait to share everything about my journey with all of you. The good, the bad, the ugly, and the beautiful."