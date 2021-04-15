The cast deals with the fallout of last year's drama while new problems among the group fracture friendships

Siesta Key Season 4 Trailer Teases Lasting Grudges and New Drama: 'Things Will Never Be the Same'

The tide will always turn — especially in Siesta Key.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the trailer for season 4 of Siesta Key, premiering May 12 — and while the cast appears to be growing up and starting new chapters in their lives, they certainly aren't outgrowing the drama.

In the clip, Brandon Gomes faces the reality of becoming a young dad after revealing during last year's reunion that he cheated on his girlfriend and fathered a child with someone else.

"I'm in the process of fixing things," he says as he holds his son.

He's also struggling to win back his ex, Camilla Cattaneo, who pops up in another scene, visibly upset.

Juliette Porter is also experiencing some changes of her own. As she works to build a luxury brand, her friendship with Kelsey Owens remains on rocky ground. The two are seen meeting up after having a falling out last year over Juliette's new boyfriend and their respective business ventures.

Siesta Key Credit: MTV

"You have to take responsibility," says Kelsey.

"I feel like you're just my enemy," Juliette replies.

And even Madisson Hausburg, who got engaged to former Siesta Key producer Ish Soto, hits a few speed bumps on her path to happily-ever-after.

"I feel like I have to put on this front, like, 'Oh, I don't care about the age,'" she says of her 20-year age gap with Ish. "I do."

"Why can't I just love who I love?" she later adds.

But perhaps the most shocking moment in the trailer comes when Chloe Trautman declares she's leaving the show.

"I'm at a point where I really don't want to be a part of this any more," she says. "Farewell, everyone."

"Things will never be the same again," Kelsey adds.

The upcoming season will also feature returning stars Amanda Miller and Garrett Miller. Production began in the Florida beachside town in November, before moving to an international private resort amid the COVID-19 pandemic.