Siesta Key Is Coming Back! Juliette Claims She Hooked Up with Ex Alex in New Promo

The more things change, the more they stay the same — and that's especially true in Siesta Key.

MTV announced on Tuesday that season 3 of Siesta Key will return with new episodes and "more drama than ever before" on June 16. And if you thought the hostility between Alex Kompothecras and Juliette Porter was over, think again.

In a new promo, Alex and his girlfriend Alyssa Salerno, currently pregnant with the couple's first child, appear to be going strong. But that's not stopping Juliette from threatening to tear them apart as she fumes over the fact that her ex "literally gets away with anything."

"Are you going to f--- up some lives tonight?" she asks herself in one scene. "Maybe!"

Cut to a clip from later that night when she drops a bomb on Alyssa over the phone: "I f---ed your boyfriend several times," she says.

According to MTV, the new episodes will also cover Juliette's relationship with boyfriend Sam Logan, Alyssa's pregnancy news and more tension between frenemies Alex and Chloe Trautman. Plus, Madison Haussburg and her much older boyfriend, Ish, "struggle to make long distance work," Kelsey Owens and Garrett Miller "are giving their relationship another shot," and Brandon Gomes "is forced to pursue a more traditional career path after his music career comes to a standstill."

Siesta Key returns June 16 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.