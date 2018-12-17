Siesta Key: Alex and Juliette's Relationship Is on the Rocks — Again — in First Season 2 Trailer

A brand new cast member is shaking things up on Siesta Key.

MTV officially announced season 2 of the Laguna Beach-inspired reality show on Monday — and from the looks of the first trailer, there’s plenty of relationship drama in store.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The new season, which premieres Jan. 22 with back-to-back episodes, will introduce fans to Cara, Alex’s ex-girlfriend whose return to the scene lands his relationship with Juliette on the rocks once again.

MTV

RELATED VIDEO: Siesta Key Cast on Their Laguna Beach Comparisons: Who Is Their Kristin and Stephen?

As for the rest of the cast? Madisson also has an ex back in town, Jared, while Kelsey is now in a long-distance relationship. Kelsey’s ex, Garrett, is still getting over her, but a new girl in town might be a welcome distraction.

Brandon also has a new girlfriend and is busy collaborating with a new artist, while Chloe joins forces with Cara and has a dark secret revealed. Meanwhile, Canvas works to reconnect with her estranged mother.

Siesta Key season 2 premieres Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.