Siesta Key's Sam Logan Confirms Breakup from Juliette Porter: 'Some Things Just Don't Work Out'

Juliette Porter introduced fans to Sam Logan on the most recent season of Siesta Key

The couple has split after nearly two years together, Logan, 30, recently confirmed in the comments section of an old Instagram post.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When a fan commented, "I need to know if you and Juliette are still dating," the reality star responded with a simple "no."

Other fans began accusing him of "flaunting" other girls on his social media in the wake of his breakup from Porter, 24, which Logan denied.

"Wasn't flaunting I can hangout with other girls I'm single," he replied to one commenter, adding to another, "I'm single you freaks chill out let me live my life."

After yet another fan said he was trying "to make Juliette jealous" with his Instagram Story posts, Logan wrote, "I'm not trying hard to make anyone jealous I did that during my last breakup and it's immature and dumb as hell. I'm literally just posting my life like every other person I'm single I'm allowed to do as I please."

When a commenter criticized Porter, however, Logan came to her defense, writing, "She's an amazing person some things just don't workout and being in the public eye def doesn't help."

Porter, meanwhile, appears to have deleted some recent photos with Logan on her own Instagram page and does not follow him on the account for her swimwear label.

Logan and MTV did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Porter made the pair's romance Instagram official in February 2020, when she posted a sweet picture of them sharing a kiss at Disney World. Logan also posted the same photo at the time, captioning the shot, "Once upon a time…."

Logan went on to appear on season four of Siesta Key, which aired this past summer. The season ended with the couple moving in together.

Ahead of the season premiere in May, Porter told E! News that the pair had been together for just over a year.

"We're very happy," she said. "We've been dating for about a year and a couple months now and as perfect as I'd like to think we are, we definitely have some bumps in the road and you'll see that unfold whether our issues are other girls in the picture, exes or friends."

"It's not all perfect here in Siesta Key," she added.