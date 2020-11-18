The cast and crew will adhere "to local, state and federal COVID-19 health and safety requirements," according to a release

MTV's Siesta Key Renewed for Season 4 — and Will Film at an International Resort

Siesta Key is going international!

MTV announced on Wednesday that the hit beachside reality series has been renewed for a fourth season.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While production on the new season will begin this week in Sarasota, Florida, the cast will later move to an international private resort to film the majority of the season. The location of the resort has not yet been announced.

During filming, the cast and crew will adhere "to local, state and federal COVID-19 health and safety requirements," the network said in a press release, adding, "The production company has made extraordinary measures to ensure the safety of all cast, crew and staff members."

"We're baaaack! SEASON 4 baby!" Owens wrote on Instagram.

The upcoming season is set to address several of the shocking revelations made during the season 3 reunion, including Hausburg's engagement to her boyfriend and former Siesta Key producer Ish Soto, and the news that Gomes cheated on his girlfriend and fathered a child.

Earlier this year, original cast member Alex Kompothecras was fired by MTV for allegedly making racist comments and sharing white supremacist images on social media. His exit was announced ahead of the season 3 premiere.

"We've made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence," an MTV spokesperson told PEOPLE at the time. "He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key."