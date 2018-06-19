Siesta Key's Pauly Paul Arrested in Florida for Felony Possession of Marijuana

Siesta Key‘s Pauly Paul was arrested after getting caught with marijuana in Florida.

The MTV star, born Paul Apostolides, was arrested by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday for possession of marijuana over 20 grams, a felony, according to online sheriff’s office records.

Apostolides was released on a $1,500 bond. A public information officer for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to TMZ, Apostolides had failed to appear in court for drinking with an open container, which caused a deputy to put him under surveillance.

When the officer pulled the reality star over, the deputy allegedly could smell marijuana.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports Apostolides had two bags of marijuana, which weighed 27.6 grams. In Florida, over 20 grams is considered a felony.

Apostolides was also found to be driving with a suspended license and an expired car tag, according to the newspaper.

This isn’t the first time the reality star has had trouble with the law. In 2017, he was charged with contempt of court after he didn’t appear in court for a previous marijuana charge, the outlet reported.

On Sunday, he shared a video of the Siesta Key cast, tweeting, “#siestakey” while adding an eyes emoji.

Apostolides is an aspiring rapper in Florida and had appearances on the MTV reality show in which his cousin, Alex Kompothecras starred in.

Siesta Key premiered on MTV in July with the series continuing for a total of 18 episodes beginning last year in August.