Siesta Key New Season Trailer Teases Juliette Porter and Sam Logan's Dramatic Split: I'm Not 'Sorry'

The tide will always turn — especially in Siesta Key.

MTV dropped the new trailer for the upcoming season of Siesta Key on Tuesday and while some relationships are blossoming, others seem to be falling apart.

Though Juliette Porter and Sam Logan ended last season stronger than ever and preparing to move with each other, they ultimately called in quits in August after nearly two years together. The new season will follow the breakdown of their relationship and the aftermath of what appears to be a messy split.

"I'm here trying to make this work," Sam says during a tense conversation with Juliette.

"Just shut up for like five seconds," she snips back. "I'm sorry that I hurt you. But am I sorry for doing what I need to do for myself? No.

While the cause of their split is yet to be seen, everyone in Siesta Key seems to have an opinion about what went wrong.

"She was doing exactly what I was doing, just hiding and lying about it," Sam claims.

And in another scene, Juliette tells Sam's friend Mike to "stay out of my relationship [and] stop posting about me."

Siesta Key Credit: MTV

But while Juliette is dealing with heartbreak, Chloe Trautman appears to have found her happily ever after. The trailer offers fans their first look at Chloe's love story with Chris Long, whom she wed on Saturday after a whirlwind romance.

"The breath of life calms us down," Chris says to Chloe. "It's not always easy," she replies.

Elsewhere, Madisson Hausburg is busy planning her wedding with former Siesta Key producer Ish Soto and Kelsey Owens deals with a few personal and professional speedbumps of her own.

The upcoming season also stars returning cast members Brandon Gomes, Garrett Miller and Amanda Miller, along with a few fresh faces as they "face unexpected challenges and surprises."

"This summer in the Key is about change, growing up, finding yourself, and deciding who you want to hold close... and who you've outgrown," the show synopsis teases.