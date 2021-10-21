Siesta Key's Madisson Hausburg Marries Ish Soto in Romantic Sunset Ceremony

Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto, a former producer of the MTV reality series, are expecting their first child together

Siesta Key's Madisson Hausburg is married!

Hausburg said "I do" to fiancé Ismael "Ish" Soto on Thursday — and PEOPLE has exclusive photos from their sunset ceremony.

"Never in a million years did I think that the show would bring me the love of my life in the least expected way!" Hausburg tells PEOPLE. "I'm so excited to spend the rest of my life with Ish."

Hausburg, 27, announced her engagement to Soto, a former producer of the MTV reality series, in August 2020.

One year later, the couple announced they are expecting their first child together, with their little one due in January.

"We are beyond excited to finally share the news of our baby, due January 1," they told PEOPLE at the time. "We already love this little baby so much and can't wait to meet them."

Madisson Soto, Ish Soto Credit: Michael Armstrong/mtv

Hausburg and Soto's relationship has been was a focal point on Siesta Key, with Hausburg initially forced to defend their 20-year age gap to friends and family. But her loved ones eventually warmed up to the relationship. Her dad gave eventually gave them his blessing to move to Los Angeles and buy a home together.

Following their engagement, Hausburg opened up about how she knew Soto was her "forever."

"I have never felt as safe and as loved as I do when I'm with Ish," she told PEOPLE. "He reminds me every single day how special I am and he makes me want to be the best possible version of myself."