'Siesta Key' 's Kelsey Owens Says She Was Fired with 'Absolutely No Warning' After 4 Seasons

Owens — who's starred on the MTV show since 2017 — said she heard of her dismissal, "cried my eyes out then wiped those tears and filmed my last scene the best I could with my head held high"

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 5, 2022 02:25 PM
Kelsey Owens from Siesta Key attends the Berman Law Group TBT Magazine fashion show
Photo: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Kelsey Owens' time on Siesta Key has come to an abrupt end.

The longtime cast member said Friday on Instagram that she has been unexpectedly fired from the MTV hit after four seasons.

"Last night I was walking into [a] scene at a freaking strip club of all places and was informed that I will be cut moving forward on Siesta Key with absolutely no warning," began Owens, 25.

"It's mind blowing & truly disgusting that after working on a show since I was 19 years old where I've shared things about my personal life I wasn't always comfortable with, revolved my whole life around, and put so much effort into could come to an end in such a disrespectful manner and so abrupt," she continued. "Not even a simple 'thank you for sharing the past 5 years of your life with us.' I cried my eyes out then wiped those tears and filmed my last scene the best I could with my head held high."

MTV declined PEOPLE's request for comment.

Even with her disappointment with "the way things were handled," Owens is still "so grateful" for her time on the reality series.

"I am so grateful for the friends I've made, once in a lifetime opportunities I've been given, and most of all the fans. I wish I could hug each & every one of you," she said. "You have no idea how much your kind words and support have meant to me and how much they've helped me get through some of my toughest times. I couldn't have made it these past 5 years without y'all so thank you for that. I am truly a better person because of y'all."

She added, "My time on the show may have come to an end but this is just the beginning for me. 💗 Time to strut my way into this next chapter."

Kelsey Owens
Kelsey Owens. MTV

In sharing the news of her exit from the series, Owens received support from fellow MTV reality stars and her Siesta Key stars.

"So sorry! Such an unfortunate ending. You are a star and helped make that show! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ on to the next chapter 🥇😘," commented The Hills alum Heidi Montag.

"'ll always be so thankful to have met you through the show, but you my friend deserve much better and I can't wait to see what comes next for you. 🤍 love you always Kels," Amanda Marie Miller wrote, while Camilla Cattaneo commented, "I'm so sorry Kelsey. You have so many great things going for you! F*** them I love you 💕"

Chloe (Trautman) Long said that "the show will never be what it was" without Owens. "I know you have great things ahead for your life. As one door closes another will open! I'll never forget laughing in the bathtub in Bimini🤍," she added.

Meanwhile Juliette Porter wrote, "The crown may tilt but never falls!!"

"We've made some amazing memories I'll never forget despite the ups and downs," continued Porter, 25. "Love you forever❤️ time to hop on the next roller coaster girl!! Just the beginning."

Siesta Key
MTV

Owens also received a heartfelt comment from her boyfriend Max Strong, who said he's "sorry" she was "treated this way." Also calling Owens an "incredible person," Strong concluded: "I promise you the best is yet to come 🙏🏼 love you so much!"

Owens had been a part of Siesta Key since its 2017 debut. The series was renewed for a fifth season in May.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In June, Owens revealed in an Instagram Story Q+A that she will have less of a presence in season 5.

"Yes, I still am on Siesta Key. No, I have not started filming," she wrote at the time, per Screen Rant. "I was told last minute that I will not be needed until later on in the season."

Related Articles
Drag Race All Stars 7
'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 7: And the Winner Is...
the view
Joy Behar Reveals She Was 'Glad to Be Fired' from 'The View' in 2013: 'I'm a Powerful Person'
juliette porter, sam logan
'Siesta Key' New Season Trailer Teases Juliette Porter and Sam Logan's Dramatic Split: I'm Not 'Sorry'
elisabeth moss, Yvonne Strahovski
'Handmaid's Tale Season 5' Trailer Sees June Face Off Against Serena Joy: 'Wanna Fight? Let's Fight'
Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer Says the Script for the 'Frasier' Reboot's First Episode Is 'In the Final Stages'
juliette porter, sam logan
Siesta Key's Juliette Porter Reveals Why She Split from Sam Logan: We 'Weren't Connecting'
juliette porter, sam logan
New 'Siesta Key' Teaser Shows the Aftermath of Juliette Porter and Sam Logan's Split
this-is-us-b.jpg
''This Is Us' ' Cast Calls Their Time on Series 'One for the Books' as They Say Goodbye to the Show
talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is seen with Pink, Billie Eilish, and Jennifer Aniston during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif.
Ellen DeGeneres Says Goodbye to Her Talk Show After 19 Seasons: 'I Feel the Love, and I Send It Back to You'
Chloe Trautman Marries Chris Long
'Siesta Key' Star Chloe Trautman Marries Her Fiancé Chris Long
ELLEN POMPEO - GREY'S ANATOMY
Ellen Pompeo on Finding 'My Stride and My Power' over 400 Episodes of 'Grey's Anatomy'
Presley Castle Photography
'Siesta Key' 's Garrett Miller and Makenna Quesenberry Are Engaged: 'The Best Thing I Ever Did'
fliporflop_hgtvseries_tarekandchristinaelmoussare.jpg
Tarek El Moussa Thanks Ex Christina Haack Ahead of 'Flip or Flop' Finale: 'We Did a Pretty Good Job'
Chloe Trautman engaged to Chris Long
'Siesta Key' 's Chloe Trautman Is Engaged to Boyfriend Chris Long – See Her Unusual Ring!
fliporflop_hgtvseries_tarekandchristinaelmoussare.jpg
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack Announce End of HGTV Series 'Flip or Flop' : 'End of an Era'
Grey's Anatomy
'Grey's Anatomy' Recap: One Character Says Goodbye to Grey Sloan While Others Spark New Romance