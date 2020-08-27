Siesta Key's Juliette Porter Says New Dad Brandon Gomes Is 'Really Struggling' After Reunion

After revealing that he cheated on his girlfriend and fathered a child, Brandon Gomes has a lot on his plate.

During an appearance on PeopleTV's Reality Check after the explosive Siesta Key season finale and reunion on Tuesday, Juliette Porter said her costar and friend is "trying to stay positive" — and working to reconcile with his now-ex, Camilla Cattaneo.

"I spoke to Brandon's manager and Brandon was really struggling last night," she said. "He's actually been reaching out to Camilla a lot, trying to get back, sort of, or at least just trying to show her how sorry he is."

"I hang out with Camilla kind of a lot and she's actually doing great," Porter added. "She was like, 'You know what, I don't need that in my life, I'm going to keep doing me.' After she found out, she flew to Cabo. She was just living her best life, and she actually seems like she's moving on, so I'm happy for her."

Gomes, 25, announced during the virtual reunion that he recently found out he had a child with a woman he "hooked up with" 10 months ago while he was dating Cattaneo. Though he was distraught and emotional, he vowed to "make things right" and be "the best man I possibly can be."

Porter, 23, said she does think Gomes is "trying to step up and be a man."

"He met his child," she said. "I think he's going to try to be there as much as he can. But I mean, again, the issue is he did not know that girl very well at all. So it's going to be long, difficult road but he's going to do everything in his power to be a good father, and that's really all that matters."

Costar Madisson Hausburg, another one of Gomes' exes, said on Reality Check that while she hasn't spoken to him since the reunion, she "would absolutely be open if he wanted to reach out and needed support."

"I would be there in a second — I think we all would be," she said. "But I think we're all kind of giving him his space right now, and I did text Camilla after the reunion [aired]. She said it was hard to rewatch, but she does seem like she's okay."

As for whether she thinks there's hope for him and Cattaneo?

"I wouldn't judge her if she went back with him, they obviously loved each other," Hausburg said. "But I mean, I hope that she sees better for herself. She did not deserve that at all. And you know what, Brandon, he can focus on being a dad right now. Maybe he doesn't need a relationship right now, and that's okay, too."

Both Hausburg and Porter said they were hoping for another season of the MTV reality show, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

"Times are difficult right now. We can't be going to bars like we used to, so things are going to change a little bit," Porter said. "But you know what, people watch Siesta Key for the drama, and drama is not going anywhere. So hopefully we can get another [season]."

After the reunion, Gomes introduced his child, a baby boy named Quincy, to his followers on Instagram.

"Meet Quincy," he captioned a photo of himself holding his son.

He also dedicated a lengthy apology to Cattaneo in a follow-up post, admitting that what he did was "selfish" and that he wishes he "could go back and do everything different."

"I feel terrible about the man I've been but I don't want you to go on without knowing how important you are to me & how sorry I am for my actions," he continued. "I've made some bad decisions but moving forward I want to be the best man I know I can be & I'm always here and will forever hold it down for you my luv ❤️ Wish these words mean something to you and ease your mind in any way at all."

Cattaneo hasn't publicly acknowledged Gomes' post, but she alluded to her feelings on Twitter after the reunion.

"In the end I would rather be able to say I loved too much than not enough #siestakey," she wrote.

During the reunion, Cattaneo told her costars she found out about Gomes' child "through a phone call."