Siesta Key's Juliette Porter Reveals Why She Split from Sam Logan: We 'Weren't Connecting'

"You just have to put yourself first above what other people want from you," Juliette Porter said of her breakup with Sam Logan

Juliette Porter is opening up about her split from Sam Logan.

The Siesta Key star, 24, and Logan called it quits last August after nearly two years together. The upcoming season of the hit MTV show will chronicle their breakup and the subsequent drama that ensues.

"I learned so much from this relationship with Sam and just this whole season," Porter told E! News. "I think that you really have to put yourself first sometimes and focus on what's important to you and what you want in your life and the values you want in a person that's in your life."

She added that she had to end her relationship because she and Logan "weren't connecting."

"I was getting emotionally drained. He didn't have the same thoughts as me on anything. He wasn't supporting me," she explained to E!. "And ultimately, you just have to put yourself first above what other people want from you."

Porter said her ex is "the type of person that has never changed and probably never will," explaining, "He's 30 years old and he's been acting the same way since he's been 18."

She continued, "I think that was part of the reason that I kept my cool through the situation, which you'll see," referring to the upcoming season of Siesta Key. "I actually expected nothing less from him... If this is the way you want to go about it, then it's gonna end up looking worse on you than it does on me."

Her split from Logan was featured in the Siesta Key teaser released ahead of Thursday's season premiere. In the clip, Porter breaks the news to Logan that she is moving out of his house after only moving in a few months prior.

She tells him, "I found an apartment," adding, "I put the deposit down."

Porter also appears to distance herself from Logan with a trip to Paris, which catches him by surprise. He tells his friend Mike in the teaser, "I don't know when she planned it."

While Porter and Logan have since gone their separate ways, Porter has found a new flame: Clark Drum, who was her date to Chloe and Chris Long's wedding in October.

"It came out of nowhere, and it's the type of relationship I deserve," Juliette told E!, referring to her new boyfriend.

She continued, "He's calm, he doesn't have a huge ego, he supports me. It's a give-and-take relationship. It's not just constantly me giving and I'm just happy and I feel like I'm at peace."