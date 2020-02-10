Siesta Key's Juliette Porter Dumps Robby Hayes in Sneak Peek: 'Just Not What I Need Right Now'

And just like that, it looks like it’s over for Juliette Porter and Robby Hayes.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode of Siesta Key, Juliette sits down with her boyfriend Robby to discuss how things went at Amanda Miller’s party. (If you’ll recall, Robby didn’t go because, well, Amanda — and pretty much everyone else — didn’t want him there.)

As it turns out, not only did Juliette, 21, patch things up with Chloe Trautman at the party, but she also had an important conversation with Amanda.

“Immediately [Amanda] started crying, and she basically was like, ‘I know Robby had something to do with my phone,'” Juliette relays. “So I told her the truth. I told her that you threw her phone in the ocean. Because if someone is crying in front of me, asking me to be a good friend to them, I’m not going to lie.”

Robby, 31, offers up a perfunctory “time will heal,” but Juliette lays down the law.

“No, I think you need to apologize,” she tells him. “I think you need, in person, to apologize to her.”

“I can have that conversation,” Robby says. “I’m a big boy.”

Things get even more awkward when Juliette shifts the conversation to their own relationship.

“I don’t really know what I want,” she admits. “Do you want a serious relationship right now? Because I’m not there, at all.”

“You’re amazing in every way,” she adds. “It’s just not what I need right now.”

Robby, best known for appearances on ABC’s The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, joined the cast of the MTV reality show this season. He and Juliette called it quits last summer.

Juliette, who also dated costar Alex Kompothecras, has been enjoying the single life, and a source recently told PEOPLE that she and another Bachelorette star, Tyler Cameron, were acting “super flirty” at the MAXIM Big Game Experience event in Miami the night before the Super Bowl LIV.

Siesta Key airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.