Siesta Key's Juliette Porter Confirms New Relationship with PDA-Packed Photo at Disney World

Juliette Porter has found love in the happiest place on earth.

The Siesta Key star, 22, posted a romantic Instagram photo with new boyfriend Sam Logan on Wednesday. In the shot, Porter and Logan share a kiss in front of Cinderella’s castle during a trip to Disney World.

According to his Instagram, Logan attended the University of Central Florida and now lives in Sarasota, Florida, which is conveniently located just miles away from Siesta Key, Florida.

Logan also posted the same photo as Porter, captioning the shot, “Once upon a time….”

A rep for MTV had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

And Porter’s Siesta Key costar Chloe Trautman gave her stamp of approval in the comments section.

“It’s a small world after all,” she wrote on Porter’s photo, adding on Logan’s page, “They started falling in love.”

While this is the first time the new couple has seemingly confirmed their relationship, Porter first appeared in a photo on Logan’s Instagram page in December.

This marks Porter’s first public relationship since her split from Bachelor In Paradise‘s Robby Hayes last summer. The two called it quits in July after a month of dating.

Their breakup played out on Tuesday’s episode of the MTV reality show, with Porter telling Hayes she didn’t want to be in a serious relationship.

“I don’t really know what I want,” she admitted. “Do you want a serious relationship right now? Because I’m not there, at all.”

“You’re amazing in every way,” she added. “It’s just not what I need right now.”

Porter also previously dated her Siesta Key costar Alex Kompothecras, who is currently expecting his first child, a baby girl, with girlfriend Alyssa Salerno. Porter recently claimed that she hooked up with Kompothercras while he was dating Salerno.

Siesta Key airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.