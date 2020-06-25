Siesta Key Star Kelsey Owens Says MTV 'Made the Right Decision' Firing Alex Kompothecras

Costar Juliette Porter, who used to date Alex Kompothecras, also slammed his "blatant racism"

Siesta Key's Juliette Porter and Kelsey Owens are speaking out about Alex Kompothecras' recent firing from the MTV reality series.

Appearing on Barstool Sports' Chicks in the Office podcast on Thursday, Porter and Owens addressed Kompothecras' dismissal, which came after he allegedly made racist comments and shared white supremacist images on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have a lot of — I don't want to say racist followers — but a lot of people are like really upset about him leaving," said Porter, 22. "People love a villain."

"There are so many people saying they want him back and I'm like, do you understand why he's gone?" said Owens, 23.

Porter added, "It's not even like subtle racism — it was like blatant, blatant racism."

Image zoom MTV

"Yeah, MTV definitely made the right decision on cutting him," Owens said.

Image zoom Juliette Porter MTV

Image zoom Kelsey Owens MTV

"Yeah ... that's all I can probably legally say," Porter concluded.

Racist comments and white supremacist posts allegedly made by Kompothecras recently resurfaced and have been circulating by fan accounts online. Last week, MTV announced on the evening that season 3 returned to the network that Kompothecras, 25, had been let go.

"We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence," an MTV spokesperson told PEOPLE. "He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key."

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1273062608250253312&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpeople.com%2Ftv%2Fmtv-fires-alex-from-siesta-key-for-allegedly-sharing-racist-post%2F

The show's official social media pages shared the same statement.

Kompothecras and his girlfriend Alyssa Salerno have previously been prominently featured in the reality show, and a recent promo teased more hostility between him and ex-girlfriend Porter. PEOPLE previously reported that the new episodes were set to cover Salerno's pregnancy. (The couple welcomed a daughter, Alessi, together earlier this month.)

While Kompothecras is being edited out of the series as much as possible, Salerno will still appear on Siesta Key.

Image zoom Alex Kompothecras and Alyssa Salerno Alex Kompothecras/Instagram

"As of now, she is still a part of the show,” an MTV spokesperson told PEOPLE. Kompothecras' father, Gary Kompothecras, is also a producer of the reality show.

Kompothecras and Salerno did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time of his firing.