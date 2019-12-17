Siesta Key's Juliette Porter Claims Alex Kompothecras Cheated on Pregnant Girlfriend with Her

Season 3 of Siesta Key hasn’t started yet, but the drama is already in full swing.

After Alex Kompothecras announced that he’s expecting his first child, a baby girl, with girlfriend Alyssa Salerno, his ex-girlfriend and fellow cast member Juliette Porter claimed she hooked up with the dad-to-be while he was dating Salerno.

“Weird how he cheated on her with me several months ago but ok,” Porter, 22, commented on The Morning Toast’s Instagram post about the announcement. The comment has since been deleted, but E! News obtained a screenshot.

PEOPLE has reached out to MTV and Kompothecras for comment.

Image zoom Juliette Porter, Alex Kompothecras Juliette Porter/Instagram; MTV

Kompothecras, 24, revealed his baby news Sunday on Instagram.

“Little princess on the way,” he captioned a photo of him resting his hand on Salerno’s belly as the couple kissed.

The pregnancy announcement comes just weeks before Siesta Key‘s return, which will document aspects of the couple’s relationship. Salerno is the owner of Meraki Wild, a salon and style lounge opening soon in Sarasota, Florida.

“Alex emerges back on the scene to finish his last year of law school with a new girlfriend, Alyssa, but will he be able to stay faithful?” MTV teased.

Also joining Kompothecras, Salerno and the original cast for the third season is Bachelor Nation’s Robby Hayes. Hayes split from Porter in June.

Season 3 of Siesta Key premieres Jan. 7, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.