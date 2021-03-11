The MTV star announced in January that she had taken a "step back" from filming the reality show

Siesta Key's Chloe Trautman Reflects on Her 'Year of Transformation': 'I Am So Proud'

Chloe Trautman is looking forward to the future — and is ready to leave the past behind her.

The Siesta Key star opened up about the physical and emotional journey she's experienced over the past year on Instagram Wednesday.

Trautman shared two side-by-side photos of herself, pointing out her "transformation."

"One year later… When you silence the negative thoughts and listen to what your true heart is telling you; absolutely nothing can hold you back," wrote the reality star, 25. "I am so proud how how [sic] far I've come physically but I am even more proud of how far I've come emotionally, mentally, and spiritually."

"This has truly been a year of transformation," she added. "And I can't wait to share everything about my journey with all of you. The good, the bad, the ugly, and the beautiful."

Her post comes almost two months after Trautman announced her decision to take a "step back" from Siesta Key after three seasons on the show.

"I can not [sic] stand to see these lies spread anymore," she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "I was not fired."

"I decided to take a step back from filming because it became extremely toxic," she continued. "I am unwilling to put my journey and my happiness of the line for fame and money. You all will have clarity when the show airs. Now please stop spreading lies."

Trautman had been a cast member of the show since it premiered in 2018.